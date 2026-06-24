Former India captain Rohit Sharma received the Padma Shri award on June 23. He called the date 'magic' as it marked the 19th anniversary of his India debut in 2007. The award was conferred by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi.

Former India captain Rohit Sharma said, "23rd June bringing all kinds of magic" as he reflected on being conferred with the Padma Shri on Tuesday, noting a remarkable coincidence with his India debut, which also came on June 23, 2007, 19 years ago.

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The former Indian skipper was honoured with the Padma Shri in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian cricket over the past decades. President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Padma Awards 2026 at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday evening.

Notably, Rohit made his India debut in an ODI against Ireland on June 23, 2007, a match in which he did not bat as India registered a nine-wicket win (D/L method). After receiving the honour, Rohit shared a picture with the award on X, writing, "23rd June bringing all kinds of magic. 19 years ago, it began with an India cap. Today, another proud chapter is added to the story."

Rohit Sharma's Illustrious Career

ODI Records

Rohit remains one of the most prolific batters in ODI cricket history, amassing 11,720 runs in 285 matches at an average of 48.83 and a strike rate of 92.97. He holds several world records, including the highest individual ODI score of 264 and the feat of scoring three double centuries.

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India's men's team clinched the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title in Barbados and the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai.

Test Career

Rohit made his Test debut in 2013 and went on to represent India in 67 matches, scoring 4,301 runs. His red-ball career includes 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries, with a career-best score of 212 against South Africa in 2019.

T20I Milestones

While he made his T20 debut in 2007 and slammed 4231 runs in 159 games, Rohit was the format's best scorer going out in 2024. He has won two T20 World Cups: the first in 2007 while competing and the one in 2024 as captain. In 2024, Rohit became the first men's player to feature in over 150 T20Is, though he announced his retirement from the format after India's T20 World Cup victory.

Padma Awards 2026 Ceremony

The Padma Awards 2026 were conferred by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. During the second Civil Investiture Ceremony on June 23, a total of 65 Padma Awards were presented, including two Padma Vibhushan, seven Padma Bhushan and 56 Padma Shri awards.

The first Civil Investiture Ceremony for the Padma Awards 2026 was held on May 26, during which 66 Padma Awards were conferred. (ANI)