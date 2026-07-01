US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said he celebrated after Iran's FIFA World Cup team had their visas revoked and left the US. Their participation came amid geopolitical tensions after US and Israeli airstrikes on the country.

US Official 'Happy' After Iran's Visas Revoked

Following Iran's FIFA World Cup elimination, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said he was pleased the team had left the United States, adding that he celebrated after their visas were revoked and they departed the country. Iran's participation in the tournament had been in doubt for months after the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on the country in February. "I'm just glad they're done, and they're not coming back. I was so happy when we were able to pull their visas and said they could leave the U.S. soil, and I might've sung a song or two or maybe even danced a happy dance," Mullin said as per ESPN.

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Geopolitical Tensions Mar Tournament

Iran's participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026, jointly hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, came amid ongoing geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Israel. Iran also moved their World Cup base camp from Arizona to Tijuana in Mexico before the start of the tournament, following uncertainty surrounding travel and entry arrangements in the United States.

Elimination After Three Draws

Iran's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign saw them draw all three of their group-stage matches, but they were eliminated after finishing third in Group G behind Belgium and Egypt, and also missing out on qualification as one of the best third-placed teams. In their last group-stage match against Iran, Mahmoud Sabre gave the Pharaohs the lead after Mohamed Salah's effort was parried, before Ramin Rezaeian equalised for Iran after Mehdi Taremi had earlier seen his penalty saved by Mostafa Shobeir. Ramin Rezaeian was named Player of the Match, but Iran's late push for victory ended in frustration when a stoppage-time goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review. (ANI)