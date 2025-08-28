The 2025-26 UEFA Champions League draw is set for August 28, 2025, at 9:30 p.m. IST. 36 clubs will be drawn into four seeding pots to determine their eight league-stage fixtures in the new format. The full schedule will be released on August 31.
The road to European glory takes another step forward this week as the league-stage draw for the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League is set to take place in Monaco. This will decide who faces who in the new-look format, introduced last season.
When is the draw?
Date: Thursday, August 28, 2025
Time in India: 9:30 p.m. IST
Where to watch the draw in India?
TV broadcast: Sony Sports Network
Online live stream: SonyLiv app and website
Format of the draw
- A total of 36 clubs are part of this season’s Champions League.
- The teams are placed into four seeding pots.
- Each club will have eight fixtures in the league stage:
- They will face two different teams from each pot (one at home and one away).
- An automated UEFA system will generate the matches once a team is drawn.
Key rules to note
- Clubs from the same country cannot be drawn against each other.
- A team can face a maximum of two clubs from the same association.
The seeding pots for the 2025-26 draw
Pot 1: Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona
Pot 2: Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Atalanta, Villarreal, Juventus, Eintracht Frankfurt, Club Brugge
Pot 3: Tottenham Hotspur, PSV Eindhoven, Ajax, Napoli, Sporting CP, Olympiakos, Slavia Praha, Bodø/Glimt, Olympique de Marseille
Pot 4: FC Copenhagen, AS Monaco, Galatasaray, Union Saint-Gilloise, Qarabag, Athletic Bilbao, Newcastle United, Pafos FC, Kairat Almaty
When will the fixtures be released?
The full league-stage schedule will be announced by UEFA on August 31, 2025.