Cricketer KL Rahul, co-owner of Goa Guardians, shares his vision for the PVL team. He aims to win the league, elevate volleyball in India, create opportunities for young talent, and ultimately produce Olympians for the country.

Indian cricket star KL Rahul has outlined an ambitious vision for the future of Indian volleyball and the Goa Guardians, the Prime Volleyball League franchise he recently joined as co-owner, according to a release. In an exclusive interview released by the franchise, Rahul spoke about his long-term ambitions for the team, the importance of creating opportunities for young athletes, and how leagues like the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) can transform the sporting landscape in India.

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Rahul emphasised that while winning the league remains the ultimate competitive goal, the larger mission is to help elevate volleyball's presence in the country and provide aspiring players with a meaningful platform. "Obviously, the goal is to win the league," Rahul said. "But we understand there's a process to that. The bigger ambition is to give volleyball the spotlight it deserves and create opportunities for young athletes to showcase their talent." He added that the franchise hopes to play a meaningful role in developing players who can eventually represent India on the global stage. "The end goal is to produce Olympians from the Guardians and support athletes in becoming better players and better people."

A Personal Connection to Volleyball

Rahul's involvement with the Goa Guardians is rooted in his own early experiences with the sport. Growing up in Mangalore, he frequently played volleyball during the monsoon months when cricket was difficult to play. "Volleyball was a sport I played a lot in school - at one point even more than cricket," Rahul shared. "So when this opportunity came along, I was naturally excited."

The opportunity came through the Goa Guardians ownership group, and Rahul described the partnership as a natural fit. "I feel lucky that Raj and the family approached me with this opportunity. Goa is also very close to my heart - I've spent a lot of time there and have many friends from the state. Everything just fit in really well."

Why Goa?

Rahul's association with Goa goes beyond professional interests. Having spent significant time in the region during his early adulthood, he says the state's energy and culture made it an easy choice. "Goa has a vibrant sporting culture. The ambition of the franchise is to stay rooted in Goa and give young players and sports enthusiasts from the state a platform to grow."

He also revealed that the team aims to contribute to sports development infrastructure in the region. "We want to provide facilities and opportunities for young athletes in Goa and across the country to pursue sport seriously."

Building Opportunities for Young Athletes

Rahul believes that access to facilities and opportunities remains the biggest challenge for aspiring athletes in India, particularly those from smaller towns. "India has no shortage of talent," he said. "What often holds athletes back is the lack of opportunity, guidance, and infrastructure."

The Goa Guardians aim to address that gap. "If we can help players achieve their dreams - even help produce Olympic medalists someday - that would be the greatest satisfaction for us as owners."

The Importance of Multi-Sport Development

Rahul also stressed the importance of children playing multiple sports during their formative years. "Kids should play multiple sports at least until the age of 10 or 12. Every sport challenges you differently - physically and mentally - and that helps you grow."

He believes specialisation should only happen once athletes begin to understand their strengths and passions. "Between the ages of 12 and 15 is when you start deciding which sport you want to focus on."

A Turning Point for Indian Volleyball

Rahul described the Prime Volleyball League as a major step forward for the sport in India. "Just like the IPL transformed cricket, we're hopeful that the Prime Volleyball League can do something similar for volleyball."

The league, he said, provides players with a professional stage to showcase their skills and inspire the next generation. "When leagues create heroes, young kids start dreaming about playing that sport."

Volleyball: A Sport Ready for the Spotlight

Rahul believes volleyball's pace and excitement make it uniquely appealing for modern audiences. "Volleyball is lightning fast and incredibly exciting to watch. It's a sprint of adrenaline."

He is confident that with the right exposure through television and digital platforms, the sport can quickly grow its fanbase in India. "If people tune in and watch it, I guarantee they will enjoy the sport."

A Shared Dream for the Future

Looking ahead, Rahul hopes the Goa Guardians can play a central role in building a volleyball movement across the country. "Volleyball can definitely become India's next big Olympic success story. But it will only happen if all of us dream together."

He concluded by emphasising the values that the franchise hopes to embody. "The Guardians stand for belief, courage, and pride. If we can inspire people to love volleyball and take it up, we would have started something truly meaningful." (ANI)

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