Following a 2025 stampede, Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium has received approval for IPL 2026 after the KSCA detailed extensive safety upgrades to a state committee. The season will begin on March 28 with a match between RCB and SRH.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) members met the State government-constituted expert committee, giving a detailed presentation on the infrastructural upgradations, arrangements and safety measures of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The State government has recently given the nod to conduct IPL matches at the venue after months of uncertainty owing to the stampede on June 4, 2025. The IPL 2026 season at Chinnaswamy Stadium will kick off on March 28, with defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) facing three-time champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

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RCB's other early home game is against Chennai Super Kings on April 5. In total, RCB will play five home matches at the venue, while two additional home games will be hosted at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium in Raipur.

Constructive Meeting Held with Expert Committee

"We wish to inform you that the Expert Committee constituted by the Government of Karnataka held a meeting today, Friday, the 13th March 2026, with officials of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The said Meeting was held at the Karnataka state cricket association," as per a statement from Vinay Mruthyunjaya, official spokesperson of KSCA.

"During the meeting, KSCA made a detailed presentation on the infrastructural upgradations / arrangements and safety measures undertaken at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in line with the recommendations of the Expert Committee that are to be implemented under Phase-I of the compliance framework. Representatives of RCB and their associated operational agencies also presented their preparedness and operational plans for the smooth and orderly conduct of the upcoming IPL matches. The discussions were constructive and positive, and all stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that the matches can be conducted in a safe, well-regulated, and seamless manner," Mruthyunjaya added.

Major Infrastructural Upgradations Detailed

KSCA has been carrying out extensive renovations at the venue, including the installation of multiple new entry gates, widening existing ones, and upgrading peripheral infrastructure. This includes new walkways, a holding area near the former National Cricket Academy facility, and dedicated entry and exit routes for emergency services.

Renovations began in mid-December last year after KSCA elections, which saw former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad elected as president. KSCA officials have maintained close coordination with state authorities to ensure all procedural requirements were met.