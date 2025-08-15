The 2025/26 Premier League kicks off with Liverpool vs Bournemouth, as Arsenal, City, and others chase glory. New signings, title hopes, relegation battles, and fierce rivalries promise a thrilling season from start to finish.

After a long summer of pre-season tours, blockbuster transfers, and even a new Club World Cup, the Premier League is finally back. The season kicks off Friday night with champions Liverpool hosting Bournemouth, before a weekend packed with 10 more fixtures, including Sunday’s headline clash: Arsenal vs Manchester United. The action continues into Monday when Everton welcome newly-promoted Leeds at Elland Road.

The big questions loom large: Can Liverpool defend their crown? Will Arsenal finally end their title drought? And which of the newcomers can survive the top-flight grind?

Here’s a club-by-club breakdown to guide you through every twist and turn of the new season and predictions as per a DailyMail report.

The Title Contenders

Arsenal – Is the wait finally over?

Manager: Mikel Arteta

Last season: 2nd

Top scorer: Kai Havertz (9)

Biggest signing: Viktor Gyokeres (£64m, Sporting Lisbon)

Arsenal have spent big to plug their glaring gap upfront. Viktor Gyokeres arrives with expectations of being the final piece in Arteta’s puzzle. With Declan Rice stepping up in midfield and young star Martin Zubimendi adding creativity, the Gunners look balanced and dangerous. Their challenge is no longer just catching Liverpool—it’s finally overtaking them.

Prediction: 1st. Odds: 9-4.

Liverpool – Champions in Mourning

Manager: Arne Slot

Last season: Champions

Top scorer: Mohamed Salah (29)

Biggest signing: Florian Wirtz (£116m, Bayer Leverkusen)

Liverpool begin the season under a cloud after the tragic death of Diogo Jota, yet they remain a formidable force. Salah, Wirtz, and Hugo Ekitike provide firepower, and the squad is tipped to add more depth. Slot faces the difficult task of keeping morale high while defending the crown.

Prediction: 2nd. Odds: 7-4.

Manchester City – Injuries loom, but strength remains

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Last season: 3rd

Top scorer: Erling Haaland (22)

Biggest signing: Tijjani Reijnders (£46.5m, AC Milan)

City had a rare “off” season but still finished third. Injuries, including Rodri’s delayed return, are a concern, but with Haaland leading the line and Reijnders adding creativity, Guardiola’s side will be there or thereabouts.

Prediction: 3rd. Odds: 7-2.

Chasing the Champions League

Aston Villa – Emery’s European challenge

Manager: Unai Emery

Last season: 6th

Top scorer: Ollie Watkins (16)

Biggest signing: Evann Guessand (£30m, Nice)

Villa keep their core intact, with Watkins, John McGinn, and Ezri Konsa ready for another push. Pre-season has shown glimpses of their potential. Emery knows how to get the best from his squad, and a top-four finish is realistic.

Prediction: 4th. Odds: 66-1.

Chelsea – Can the new arrivals deliver?

Manager: Enzo Maresca

Last season: 4th

Top scorer: Cole Palmer (15)

Biggest signing: Joao Pedro (£60m, Brighton)

Chelsea are coming off a Club World Cup win, but the Premier League is a tougher test. Injuries, particularly Levi Colwill’s ACL setback, are challenging. New signings like Joao Pedro and Estevao Willian could be the spark they need, but depth will be tested over 38 games.

Prediction: 5th. Odds: 8-1.

Newcastle – Isak and the Champions League challenge

Manager: Eddie Howe

Last season: 5th

Top scorer: Alexander Isak (23)

Biggest signing: Anthony Elanga (£55m, Nottingham Forest)

The Isak saga has dominated headlines, overshadowing a team otherwise looking strong. Howe’s squad is ready for the rigours of Europe and domestic competition, but balancing both will be crucial.

Prediction: 6th. Odds: 50-1.

On the Up – or Just Hanging On?

Manchester United – The Amorim rebuild

From 14th last season, United’s new attacking recruits, led by Benjamin Sesko, aim to lift the team. Gaps remain in midfield, and goalkeeping concerns persist. Expect steady progress, but the rebuild is far from complete.

Prediction: 7th. Odds: 25-1.

Brighton – Pre-season momentum

Brighton impressed with seven wins and a draw in pre-season. Despite selling Joao Pedro, Kaoru Mitoma and Danny Welbeck are expected to lead the charge.

Prediction: 8th. Odds: 250-1.

Nottingham Forest – Style evolution under Nuno

After counter-attacking last season, Forest aim to play more possession-based football. Chris Wood remains the main goal threat, but pre-season struggles suggest a tough start.

Prediction: 9th. Odds: 200-1.

Tottenham – Frank’s first top-flight season

With Son Heung-min sold and injuries to key stars, Spurs will rely on defensive organisation and set-piece efficiency. Mohammed Kudus could make a big impact, but attacking depth is a concern.

Prediction: 10th. Odds: 50-1.

Fulham – Stability is key

With limited summer activity, Fulham rely on the combination of Jimenez, Traore, and Smith Rowe to maintain a mid-table finish. Silva’s experience provides reassurance.

Prediction: 11th. Odds: 750-1.

Bournemouth – Survival specialists

Selling three defenders for £150m leaves gaps. Andoni Iraola will rely on home form and careful rotation to stay afloat.

Prediction: 12th. Odds: 500-1.

West Ham – Gradual improvement

Jarrod Bowen remains crucial, and El Hadji Diouf adds excitement down the left. Expect better cohesion than last year, though top-half ambitions may remain out of reach.

Prediction: 13th. Odds: 750-1.

Everton – Moyes’ new home test

Goodison’s poor record last season raises doubts, but the team has talent and new additions like Thierno Barry could make a difference.

Prediction: 14th. Odds: 500-1.

Crystal Palace – European distraction?

Winning the Community Shield shows progress, but a European campaign may stretch their squad depth.

Prediction: 15th. Odds: 500-1.

Brentford – Rebuilding after Mbeumo

Keith Andrews inherits a team without its top scorer. Jordan Henderson provides experience, but survival is the realistic goal.

Prediction: 16th. Odds: 750-1.

Promoted Teams & Survival Battles

Leeds – Breaking the yo-yo curse

Daniel Farke has focused on physicality with all seven summer signings over 5’11”. Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s experience could be decisive.

Prediction: 17th. Odds: 1,000-1.

Wolves – Talent lost, challenge ahead

Selling key players leaves gaps. Fer Lopez is promising, but adaptation will take time.

Prediction: 18th. Odds: 1,000-1.

Burnley – Premier League baptism

Promoted again after dominating the Championship, Burnley faces a brutal test in the top flight.

Prediction: 19th. Odds: 2,000-1.

Sunderland – Underdog story

New to the top flight and with limited experience, Sunderland will rely on Granit Xhaka and Habib Diarra to survive.

Prediction: 20th. Odds: 2,000-1.

Premier League 2025/26 Season Outlook

Arsenal appear ready to end their title drought. Liverpool remain deadly despite adversity, and City, as ever, will challenge on all fronts. Mid-table battles will be tight, and the fight for survival promises drama from day one. This season, more than ever, every point counts.

From Anfield’s Friday lights to the final whistle in May, Premier League fans are in for a rollercoaster ride of goals, glory, and heartbreak.