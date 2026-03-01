Wales beat Korea 2-1 in a 5/8th place match at the FIH Hockey Qualifiers. In the semi-final, England defeated Scotland 2-0 to book a spot in the final. Meanwhile, India is facing Italy in the other semi-final.

England Reach Final, Wales Beat Korea

Wales defeated Korea 2-1 in their 5/8th place encounter at the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 at the GMC Balayogi Hockey Ground (Gachibowli Hockey Complex) here on Friday. Captain Elizabeth Bingham (49', 53') scored the goals for Wales while Yeongeun Park (46') was the goalscorer for Korea, according to a press release from Hockey India.

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In another match, England defeated Scotland with a comfortable scoreline of 2-0 in their semi-final encounter of the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 at the same venue. Lottie Bingham (25') and Drcy Bourne (29') scored the two goals in the crucial match to book England's spot in the final.

India Set for Semi-Final Clash After Securing World Cup Berth

India is facing Italy in the semi-final as they look to continue their strong run in front of the home crowd.

India finished on top of Pool B with seven points from three matches and a superior goal difference over Scotland, who also collected seven points to finish second in the group. The hosts registered two wins and one draw in the pool stage.

India began their campaign with a dominant 4-0 win against Uruguay. In their second match, they played out a closely fought 2-2 draw against Scotland before concluding the group stage with a convincing 4-1 victory over Wales. With the resounding performances in the pool stage, India confirmed their qualification for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 through the tournament rule, which awards a World Cup berth to the highest world-ranked team finishing fourth across the two qualifying events. (ANI)