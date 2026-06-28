Indian women wrestlers dominated Day 2 of the U-15 Asian Wrestling Championships, securing 8 medals. Samruddhi Patil (33kg), Vinakshi (46kg), and Disha Shokeen (66kg) won gold, while India also claimed 2 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Indian women wrestlers produced a dominant performance, clinching three gold medals as the country bagged an impressive eight medals on the second day of the Under-15 Asian Wrestling Championships here on Sunday. Samruddhi Satish Patil (33kg), Vinakshi (46kg), and Disha Shokeen (66kg) captured gold medals in their respective weight categories to headline a stellar day for the Indian contingent.

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Besides the three gold medals, India won two silver and three bronze medals to ensure a 100 per cent podium record across all eight medal bouts of the day. Meanwhile, the Indian Under-15 Greco-Roman team finished third overall in the team standings, securing 150 points following their opening-day performances. Uzbekistan claimed the top spot with 171 points, while Kazakhstan finished second with 167 points.

Indian Wrestlers Shine in Finals

In the women's events, Shokeen was clinical in the 66kg final, registering an authoritative 11-0 win by technical superiority over Japan's Nowa Doike. In the 33kg title clash, Patil defeated Uzbekistan's Madina Nosirova 8-2, while Vinakshi overcame another Uzbek grappler, Muslima Hojimamatova, 7-4 to claim the 46kg final.

Divya Rani (36kg) and Dnyaneshwari Vrusheshwar Shinde (42kg) settled for silver medals after going down against Japanese opponents in their respective title clashes. Rani lost 2-6 to Sara Kori, while Shinde suffered a narrow 7-9 defeat to Ramu Sugibayashi.

The Indian contingent also swept all three of its bronze-medal playoffs. Nisha Mor (54kg) secured an 8-0 victory by fall against Chinese Taipei's Lo I Huang, Dipanshi (58kg) defeated Mongolia's Anudari Bayanmunkh 6-1, and Anjali Santosh Vetal (62kg) outclassed Mongolia's Khongorzul Lkhagva Ochir 15-2 via technical superiority.

DAY 2 (Women's Wrestling)

* Gold: Samruddhi Satish Patil (33 kg) def. Madina Nosirova (UZB), 8-2

* Gold: Vinakshi (46 kg) def. Muslima Hojimamatova (UZB), 7-4

* Gold: Disha Shokeen (66 kg) def. Nowa Doike (JPN), 11-0

* Silver: Divya Rani (36 kg) lost to Sara Kori (JPN), 2-6

* Silver: Dnyaneshwari Vrusheshwar Shinde (42 kg) lost to Ramu Sugibayashi (JPN), 7-9

* Bronze: Nisha Mor (54 kg) def. Lo I Huang (TPE), 8-0 (Fall)

* Bronze: Dipanshi (58 kg) def. Anudari Bayanmunkh (MGL), 6-1

* Bronze: Anjali Santosh Vetal (62 kg) def. Khongorzul Lkhagva Ochir (MGL), 15-2. (ANI)