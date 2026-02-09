Donald Trump wished the USA cricket team luck for the T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. His message came after USA’s opening game against India in Mumbai, where Suryakumar Yadav’s 84* guided the hosts to victory.

US President Donald Trump extended his support to the country’s cricket team as they began their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign in India.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “I just heard the Cricket World Cup is underway in India! I wish the best of luck to Team USA! We have a very strong team. America is rooting for you!”

The tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, features 20 teams. USA were drawn into Group A alongside India, Pakistan, Namibia and Netherlands. Their opening fixture was against India at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on February 7.

India, invited to bat first, were reduced to 46 for 4 in the Powerplay. Abhishek Sharma fell for a golden duck to Ali Khan, while Shadley van Schalkwyk struck thrice in the same over to dent the hosts further. Despite regular wickets, captain Suryakumar Yadav steadied the innings with a gritty 84 not out off 49 balls, laced with 10 fours and four sixes. His knock lifted India to 161 for 9.

Van Schalkwyk was the standout bowler for USA, finishing with figures of 4 for 25.

Chasing 162, USA struggled against India’s disciplined attack. Mohammed Siraj led the charge with 3 for 29, restricting the visitors to 132 for 8. India sealed a 29-run win, while USA showed promise with their early breakthroughs.

