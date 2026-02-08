Dale Steyn hit back at a social media user accusing him of negativity toward India after their T20 World Cup win over USA. The ex-South Africa pacer demanded proof, while also praising young RR star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s U19 heroics.

Former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has responded sharply to a social media user who accused him of showing bias against India during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

The fan alleged that Steyn’s posts carried “negative vibes” toward the Indian team. Steyn replied directly on X, saying: “Really? Show me one example.” His response came after India defeated the USA by 29 runs in their opening match of the tournament.

Interestingly, Steyn had backed India to become the first team to score 300 in a T20 World Cup before the game. However, India managed 161/9, falling short of his prediction. The USA finished at 132/8, with both sides combining for 297 runs. India’s innings was rescued by captain Suryakumar Yadav, who struck an unbeaten 84 off 49 balls.

The exchange highlights how cricketers often face criticism online, with fans using social platforms to provoke reactions. Steyn’s blunt reply drew attention, especially given his prior support for India’s batting potential.

Away from the controversy, Steyn also expressed admiration for Rajasthan Royals’ teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 14-year-old smashed 175 off 80 balls in the U19 World Cup final against England, helping India clinch victory.

Posting on X, Steyn wrote: “Everyone’s tweeting bout him, I may as well too… This kid, wonder boy, he’s gana win an IPL before he finishes school.”