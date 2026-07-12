Trailblazer of Indian women's cricket, Anjum Chopra, has been inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame. The former captain, the first Indian woman to play 100 ODIs, amassed over 3,500 runs and led India to the 2005 World Cup final.

Anjum Chopra, one of the trailblazers of Indian women's cricket, has been inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame for her outstanding contribution to the sport and her role in inspiring future generations. A key figure in India's batting lineup during the late 1990s and early 2000s, Chopra was known for her consistency at the top of the order and her leadership qualities. She played a significant role in shaping Indian women's cricket during a crucial period, helping the team emerge as a competitive force on the global stage.

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Over a 17-year international career, Chopra amassed more than 3,500 runs across formats, captained India with distinction and became the first Indian woman to feature in 100 ODIs. Chopra said her ICC Hall of Fame induction is a recognition of everyone who supported her journey, including her parents, teachers, coaches and administrators. She expressed gratitude for their encouragement and said she was honoured to be counted among cricket's greats.

Chopra Expresses Gratitude

"As a kid growing up in a sporting household, I had heard stories of cricketing greats and momentous achievements. A dream to play for India got instilled very early on. I was encouraged to think big by my parents, teachers and coaches who have always been there to support me during tough times," she said as quoted by the ICC website.

"I also got the timely support of administrators as I went on to wear the national colours with great pride. This honour - to be recognised amongst the game's greatest - is an award for all those who have helped shape my career. I am thankful to all of them and delighted to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame," she said.

Career Highlights and Lasting Impact

Chopra's impact went beyond her performances on the field, contributing to the growth and recognition of women's cricket in India. Anjum Chopra played a key role in shaping Indian women's cricket during its formative years.

Making her international debut in 1995, she quickly established herself as a reliable batter and later became captain in 2002, leading India during a crucial phase of growth. Under her leadership, India achieved notable victories, including a home series sweep against England and their first overseas Test win over South Africa. She was also instrumental in India's run to the 2005 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final, finishing as the team's leading run-scorer in the tournament.

Across her career, Chopra became the first Indian woman to play 100 ODIs, featured in six World Cups, scored over 3,500 international runs and earned several honours, including the Arjuna Award and an MCC honorary life membership. Beyond her performances, she has continued to promote women's cricket as a broadcaster, author and ambassador, leaving a lasting impact on the sport in India.

(ANI)