Jos Buttler and Harry Brook's record-breaking partnership helped England post a massive 257/3 in the final T20I, dismantling the Indian bowling attack. This performance led to a 56-run defeat for India, a 4-0 series loss, and widespread criticism from fans regarding the team's strategy and selection.

Team India’s bowling performance has come under heavy scrutiny in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series against England at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday. The Men in Blue, led by Shreyas Iyer, have already lost the T20I leg of the England white-ball tour, trailing 3-0 in the series after an opening washout and three consecutive defeats.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

After opting to bat first by the skipper Shreyas Iyer following a traffic-induced delay, the decision completely backfired on the visitors, as Jos Buttler (131) and Harry Brook (95) unleashed an absolute carnage, with the pair forming a 102-ball 232-run partnership for the second wicket to help England post a commanding total of 257/3.

Shivam Dube led the bowling attack with figures of 2/22 at an economy rate of 22.00 in his only over. Prasidh Krishna picked up a wicket while conceding 38 at an economy rate of 9.50 in four overs. However, other bowlers, including Axar Patel (0/63), Prince Yadav (0/60), Suryansh Shedge (0/39), and Arshdeep Singh (0/33), went wicketless and leaked runs at an alarming rate, allowing England's batters to dominate proceedings and post a mammoth total.

Also Read: Jos Buttler surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd highest T20I scorer

Buttler and Brook Dismantle Indian Bowling Attack

Team India had an early breakthrough after Prasidh Krishna removed dangerous Phil Salt, who played an unbeaten 59-run knock in the penultimate T20I of the series at the County Ground in Bristol. However, the early wicket of the England opener was not capitalized on enough, as Jos Buttler and Harry Brook took complete control of the innings.

Buttler and Brook, who are often known for their aggressive batting, launched a relentless attack on Indian bowlers, especially Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, and Suryansh Shedge, who were all left searching for answers as the English pair relentlessly found the boundary with ease throughout their record-breaking partnership.

Axar was smashed for 25 runs in a single over by Harry Brook, including three consecutive sixes, a four, and 5 wides that completely shifted the momentum in England's favor during the middle overs. From 61/1 in six overs to 111/1 in 10 overs, Brook and Buttler added 50 in just four overs at a strike rate of 225.

Scroll to load tweet…

Jos Buttler and Harry Brook’s carnage didn’t stop here, as they added 98 runs in the next six overs, powering from 111/1 to 209/1, with the former England captain completing his century in just 51 balls, while Harry Brook raced past his half-century, ensuring that the Indian attack had absolutely no respite as the run rate soared past the required threshold for a T20 total.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Though Shivam Dube managed to get a double breakthrough by dismissing Buttler and Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook’s stay at the crease continued to add more salt to the wounds of the Indian bowling attack.

Moreover, India’s poor fielding, including dropping a crucial catch of Harry Brook in the powerplay, successfully aided England's batting dominance, turning what could have been a manageable situation into a demoralizing ordeal.

Fans Question India's Bowling Strategy and Team Selection

Team India’s poor bowling display has sparked heated debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where fans and cricket enthusiasts where fans and cricket enthusiasts questioned the team's bowling strategy, selection decisions, and overall execution.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts criticized India's bowling plans and questioned the team selection, with some blaming the bowling coach for failing to counter England's aggressive approach. Others argued that the inexperienced bowling attack lacked quality and discipline,

However, several slammed the poor fielding, lack of intensity, and body language, describing it as one of India's most disappointing all-round bowling performances in recent T20Is.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Meanwhile, Team India suffered a 0-4 T20I defeat following a 56-run defeat at the hands of England. The Men in Blue failed to chase down the 258-run target, as they were restricted to 201/8 in 20 overs, despite fifties from Ishan Kishan (56) and Tilak Varma (53).

For England, Sam Curran led the bowling attack with figures of 3/36 at an economy rate of 9.00 in 4 overs, while veteran spinner Adil Rashid picked up two wickets while conceding 24 runs in his spell of 3 overs.

Also Read: ENG vs IND: Shreyas Iyer’s ‘Transition’ Remark Rejected as 'Excuse' After India's T20I Series Defeat