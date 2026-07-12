England beat India by 56 runs in the final T20I to clinch the series 4-0. Powered by Jos Buttler's 131 and Harry Brook's 95*, England posted 257/3. India was restricted to 201/8 despite fifties from Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma.

Sam Curran and Adil Rashid's bowling masterclass totally outclassed India in the fifth and final T20I to seal the match by 56 runs at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday. With this victory, England sealed a dominant 4-0 series triumph after the opening match was washed out due to rain. India's newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer is still waiting for his first win at the helm of the national side, as the world champions were comprehensively outplayed by England in the series finale.

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India's Chase Crumbles Despite Fifties

Chasing 258, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma opened the innings for the visitors. India had a shaky start as Jofra Archer removed India's big hitter Abhishek Sharma in the 3rd over for just 3, bringing World No.1 T20 batter Ishan Kishan to the crease.

Samson and Kishan steadied India's innings as the duo counterattacked the England bowlers, taking the score to 55 after 5 overs. However, in the final over of the power-play, Sam Curran got the better of Samson for 27 runs off 14 balls, bringing skipper Shreyas Iyer to the crease.

Iyer and Kishan then struck boundaries at regular intervals to keep India in the hunt before Liam Dawson in the 11th over removed the Indian skipper for 28 runs off 16 balls, bringing Tilak Varma to the crease. In the same over, Kishan brought up his hard-fought fifty.

Adil Rashid got the prized wicket of Kishan in the 13th over, bringing Shivam Dube to the crease. Kishan slammed a brilliant 56 off 35 balls laced with 7 fours and 2 sixes.

Dube soon followed Kishan back to the pavilion as Curran claimed his second wicket, dismissing the tall left-handed batter for 14. Young Suryansh Shedge then walked out to join the chase.

India's pursuit went from bad to worse as Tilak Varma, the only batter showing real intent in the innings, was also dismissed by Josh Tongue in the 18th over. Varma's valiant knock of 53 off just 25 balls, featuring three fours and four sixes.

England restricted India to just 201 runs, sealing the match by 56 runs.

Buttler, Brook Power England to Massive Total

Earlier in the match, England's Jos Buttler and Harry Brook delivered a stunning batting display to post a daunting total of 257/3 in 20. India, which opted to bowl after winning the toss on a batting-friendly surface, got an early breakthrough when Prasidh Krishna dismissed Phil Salt for 6 in the second over.

However, that remained the only moment of success for the visitors as England's batters took complete control of the innings.

Skipper Harry Brook, coming at No. 3, attacked from the outset and joined forces with Buttler to rebuild England's innings. The pair negated India's bowling attack with aggressive stroke play, taking the hosts to 62/1 at the end of the Powerplay.

Once the field restrictions eased, Buttler and Brook accelerated further, targeting India's bowlers with a relentless boundary-hitting display. The duo took on the spin combination of Axar Patel and Suryansh Shedge, finding gaps with ease and clearing the ropes regularly.

England brought up their 100 in the 10th over, which saw Axar being clubbed for 25 runs in an over by the Buttler-Brook duo. The duo also brought up the 100-run stand in the same over as the Three Lions stood at 111/1 after 10 overs.

England crossed the 140-run mark in the 13th over. Brook unleashed his onslaught on Shedge as he smashed the Indian bowler for 24 runs in the 14th over.

Buttler then got in the act and attacked pacer Prince Yadav, slamming 21 runs in the 15th over.

Buttler brought up his ton in 51 balls with a six off Axar Patel in the 16th over, which also yielded 20 runs as England stood at 209 in 16 overs.

Shivam Dube provided India with back-to-back breakthroughs in the 19th over as he dismissed Buttler and Jacob Bethel on consecutive deliveries. However, it had been too late for the visitors as England reached 247/3 in 19 overs.

Buttler led the charge with a sensational 131 off 64 balls, smashing 12 fours and eight sixes. Brook provided equally explosive support, remaining unbeaten on 95 off just 35 balls with eight sixes and four boundaries to his name.

England finished their quota of 20 overs with the score of 257/3 as they look set to clinch the five-match series 4-0.

India headed into the contest after disappointing performances in the previous three completed matches of the five-match series.

Brief Scores

Brief score: India 201/8 (Ishan Kishan 56, Tilak Varma 53; Sam Curran 3/36). Vs England 257/3 (Jos Butler 131, Harry Brook 95; Shivam Dube 2/22). (ANI)