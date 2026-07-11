The Indian men's football team will travel to New Zealand for two friendly matches on November 12 and 15, 2026. The games in Auckland and Christchurch are part of the '100 Years of Unity Through Sport' celebrations between the two nations.

The Indian men's national team will travel to New Zealand for two friendly matches against the hosts on November 12 and 15, 2026, during the FIFA international match window, according to a press release by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The first match will take place at the Go Media Stadium in Auckland, while the second will be held at the One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch. The matches were announced as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to New Zealand and will form part of a series of sporting events to celebrate '100 Years of Unity Through Sport' between both nations.

Historic Tour and Previous Encounters

India and New Zealand have faced each other on two previous occasions -- a goalless draw in the 1981 Merdeka Tournament in Malaysia and a 2-1 victory for the visitors in the 2018 Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai. The tour will mark the Indian national men's team's first-ever visit to New Zealand and their first trip to an OFC member nation since 2005, when India played two international friendlies against Fiji.

Coach's Perspective on the Challenge

New Zealand recently participated in the FIFA World Cup 2026, where they drew with Iran and lost to Egypt and Belgium. India head coach Khalid Jamil said, "It is always a positive experience to face teams that compete at the highest level. New Zealand are a well-organised side with recent FIFA World Cup experience, and playing away from home against them will be a valuable challenge for our players. We are looking forward to the matches."

Blue Tigers' Fixtures in November

Blue Tigers' fixtures in November: Thursday, November 12: New Zealand vs India (Go Media Stadium, Auckland) Sunday, November 15: New Zealand vs India (One New Zealand Stadium, Christchurch). (ANI)