Germany's Football Association (DFB) confirms holding initial talks with Jurgen Klopp in New York to become the national team's head coach. The DFB is optimistic about a deal, having reached an understanding on key terms with the former Liverpool manager.

Initial Talks Held in New York

Germany's Football Association (DFB) has confirmed it has held initial talks with Jurgen Klopp in New York and is optimistic about reaching an agreement for him to become the national team's next head coach. DFB officials are currently in New York for discussions with Klopp, who serves as Red Bull's Global Head of Soccer.

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The DFB confirmed earlier this month that Klopp was its preferred candidate to succeed Julian Nagelsmann, who stepped down after Germany's shock Round of 32 exit to Paraguay at the FIFA World Cup. "DFB President Bernd Neuendorf and DFB Vice President Hans-Joachim Watzke held an initial, in-depth discussion with Juergen Klopp in New York yesterday regarding the possibility of him taking over as national team head coach. During this constructive exchange, an understanding was reached on the key terms of a potential contract," it said in a statement as per Reuters.

"The talks will continue next week. Both sides are confident that the negotiations can ultimately be concluded successfully, subject to reaching an agreement with Klopp's current employer, Red Bull. Any potential contract would require final approval at a joint meeting of the Supervisory Board and the Shareholders' Meeting of DFB GmbH & Co. KG," the statement further added.

Background on Coaching Change

It is Klopp's first coaching job since leaving Liverpool in 2024. Nagelsmann stepped down from the role as head coach after Germany's shocking World Cup last-32 exit against Paraguay.

The 38-year-old took charge of Germany in September 2023 and guided the nation to the Euro 2024 quarter-finals, where they were beaten by eventual winners Spain. (ANI)