Tim David’s Shikhar Dhawan‑like celebration after a catch against Punjab Kings has gone viral. The playful moment capped Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s win at HPCA Stadium and confirmed their IPL 2026 playoff qualification.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their third consecutive victory and confirmed their place in the IPL 2026 playoffs with a commanding performance at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. The match against Punjab Kings ended with a memorable moment from Tim David, who celebrated in Shikhar Dhawan’s trademark style after completing a catch.

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Punjab Kings, asked to bat first, posted a competitive total of 222 for four wickets. Their innings was powered by middle‑order resilience after early setbacks. Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, and Shreyas Iyer fell cheaply, leaving the side struggling at 49 for three within the powerplay. Despite late efforts, Punjab finished at 199 for eight, with Azmatullah Omarzai dismissed on the final ball.

Tim David’s Dhawan‑Style Celebration

Tim David completed the catch to dismiss Omarzai and immediately broke into the famous ‘Thigh‑five’ celebration, popularised by Shikhar Dhawan. The gesture added humour and energy to the closing stages of the game, marking RCB’s qualification for the playoffs.

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Earlier, RCB’s batting unit had set the tone. Virat Kohli struck his 67th IPL fifty, scoring 58 off 37 balls. Devdutt Padikkal contributed a brisk 45, while Venkatesh Iyer’s unbeaten 73 and Tim David’s 28‑run cameo lifted the defending champions to 222 for four.

Punjab’s chase faltered under disciplined bowling and sharp fielding. The early dismissals of their top order left them under pressure, and despite resistance from the middle and lower order, they fell short of the target.

RCB’s stand‑in captain Jitesh Sharma credited the batters for the victory. In the post‑match ceremony, he explained that the team had planned specifically for certain opponents, using feedback from their own batting experience on the wicket. The strategy paid off, ensuring their ninth win in 13 games and a tally of 18 points.