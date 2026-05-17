PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer blamed the powerplay collapse for their defeat against RCB, admitting the match was lost early. Despite lauding teammates for their fight, PBKS failed to chase 223, suffering their sixth straight loss in IPL 2026.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer admitted that PBKS lost the match during the powerplay after suffering early blows in their chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The PBKS skipper credited RCB for their explosive batting display and praised the bowling efforts of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for tightening the game despite Punjab maintaining a strong scoring rate. While disappointed with the defeat, Iyer lauded the fighting contributions from Shashank Singh and Marcus Stoinis, and stressed that he remains optimistic and focused on moving forward rather than dwelling on the loss.

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RCB became the first team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to qualify for the playoffs after defeating PBKS by 23 runs in a run fest at the HPCA Stadium here on Sunday.

'Match was lost in the powerplay': Shreyas Iyer

"Obviously, they got off to a great start, and they're taking on the bowlers right after the power play. Getting to 222 is a commendable performance. I think the match was lost in the power play. We were three down in the power play, and a majority of our run scorers were out early. Really disappointed but commendable performances with Shashank, Stoinis, and a few others. We were up there with the 10-runs an over mark, but amazing bowling by Hazlewood and Bhuvi. I am always positive, irrespective of the results. I always approach with a strong attitude, and I am not someone who doesn't dwell too much on the past. This is over, this is the past, and I always look towards the light at the end of the tunnel," Shreyas Iyer said after the match.

Top-order collapse leads to sixth straight defeat

The Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS suffered their sixth consecutive defeat when they failed to chase a 223-run target after a poor outing from the top-order batters.

Chasing a daunting target of 223, PBKS desperately needed a blazing start from their top order, but the innings unravelled early with wickets falling in quick succession. Priyansh Arya miscued one to mid-on, Prabhsimran Singh edged to first slip, and skipper Shreyas Iyer nicked behind to leave Punjab reeling in the powerplay.

Playoff hopes hang by a thread

Now, PBKS desperately need to win their next match against the already eliminated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday to stay alive in the race for the playoffs.