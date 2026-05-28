Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) will host the IPL 2026 Fan Park in Agartala for the Second Qualifier and Final. TCA Secretary Subrata Dey welcomed the BCCI initiative, inviting fans to enjoy the live screenings and festive atmosphere.

IPL Fan Park Comes to Agartala

Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) Secretary, Subrata Dey, welcomed the opportunity to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) Fan Park in Agartala for the Second Qualifier and final, saying it would bring the thrill of the IPL playoffs and final closer to cricket fans in Tripura. He said the initiative by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reflects the growing popularity of cricket across the region and expressed confidence that fans would turn up in large numbers to enjoy the live screening and the festive

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"We are going to organise the IPL Fan Park this Friday evening for the Second Qualifier and the Final Match, which will be held on 31st May 2026. This event is being organised by the BCCI, and as an affiliated member of the BCCI, the Tripura Cricket Association is very pleased that the BCCI has allowed us to organise such an IPL Fan Park," Dey told ANI. "Across India, the BCCI is organising the Second Qualifier and Final Match screenings at five venues in Tripura, and we are very excited to host the IPL Fan Park in Agartala. Through the media, we would like to request the people of Tripura to come and enjoy the IPL Fan Park in Agartala," he added.

Qualifier 2 and Final Showdown

Gujarat Titans will battle Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier Two on Friday (May 29) for a spot in the final against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday (May 31). The Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2026 playoffs also presents RR with the opportunity to become only the fourth team in history to reach the final after progressing through the Eliminator route. GT, meanwhile, finished second in the league standings this season and will be aiming to bounce back after their defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1. (ANI)