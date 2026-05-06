R Ashwin believes MS Dhoni is unlikely to feature in IPL 2026, hinting only at a possible farewell game if Chennai Super Kings falter before playoffs. His remarks add intrigue to CSK’s campaign.

Ravichandran Ashwin has cast doubt on MS Dhoni’s chances of playing in IPL 2026, suggesting the Chennai Super Kings legend may only return for a farewell appearance if the team slips out of playoff contention.

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Speaking on his YouTube channel after CSK’s eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, Ashwin said the side is unlikely to alter its winning combination to accommodate Dhoni. The former CSK off-spinner explained that the 39-year-old wicketkeeper-batter’s inclusion would disrupt the balance of the team, making a comeback improbable unless circumstances change.

“If MS Dhoni comes, then the combination will be changed. It becomes very difficult, so I think there are very slim chances,” Ashwin remarked. He added that Dhoni might only be seen again if CSK lose two of their next three games, opening the door for a farewell match in Chennai.

Dhoni has not played a single game this season after a knee injury ruled him out of the first half of IPL 2026. Despite practicing in the nets, he has largely stayed away from matchdays, often remaining at the team hotel. The Super Kings management has repeatedly insisted that Dhoni could return at some point, but Ashwin’s comments suggest otherwise.

Ashwin Praises Rohit Sharma’s Knock

Alongside his remarks on Dhoni, Ashwin also lauded Rohit Sharma’s comeback innings for Mumbai Indians against Lucknow Super Giants. Returning after five games out with a hamstring injury, Rohit smashed 84 off 44 balls, including seven sixes and six boundaries.

Ashwin singled out two strokes that left him in awe. “The way he hit Avesh Khan for a six over extra cover, put it in a loop, and watch it 1000 times. What a shot. He also hit Manimaran Siddharth for a six over the bowler,” Ashwin said.

Despite Rohit’s brilliance, Ashwin noted that both MI and LSG remain outside the playoff picture. Mumbai, ninth in the table, have managed only three wins in 10 matches, while Lucknow sit bottom with two victories in nine.