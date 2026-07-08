Egypt's coach, Hossam Hassan, has made a huge claim, saying FIFA was determined to keep Lionel Messi and Argentina in the World Cup. This came after his team's heartbreaking 3-2 loss, where they were leading 2-0. Hassan believes the match result was influenced by outside forces and not just what happened on the field.

Atlanta: In a massive controversy, Egypt's head coach Hossam Hassan has dropped a bombshell after his team's loss to the defending champions, Argentina. He has made serious allegations, claiming that FIFA wanted superstar Lionel Messi and Argentina to stay in the tournament. Hassan even suggested that the match result was decided by outside powers.

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This explosive claim comes right after a dramatic pre-quarterfinal match. Egypt was leading 2-0, looking set for one of the biggest upsets in history. But Argentina made a stunning comeback, scoring three goals in the last 13 minutes to win 3-2 and advance to the quarter-finals. After the match, Hossam Hassan told the press that the refereeing was completely biased in favour of Argentina.

During the press conference, the Egyptian coach did not hold back. He said, "We played much better than the world champions in every single way. But some on-field decisions and outside interference changed the game. Maybe there are big business and marketing interests involved.

They probably wanted the defending champions to stay in the tournament, and for Messi to continue in the World Cup. In football, sometimes these interests work beyond the technical aspects. The world champions got support from every level."

Several decisions by the referee, François Letexier, angered the Egyptian team. The main point of conflict was when Egypt's second goal was cancelled after a VAR check. They were also denied a penalty when Mohamed Salah was fouled inside the box.

Hassan also pointed out that just before Enzo Fernández scored Argentina's winning goal in injury time, Alexis Mac Allister had ripped the jersey of Egyptian player Hamdi Fathi. But the referee ignored it and didn't even go for a VAR check.

Egypt alleges that the referee gave in to pressure from the Argentinian camp. "We didn't get the justice we deserved. We know life is unfair, but why is there no justice in sports?" Hassan asked.

"This is a win Argentina absolutely did not deserve. Right after the game, I went to the referee and told him straight up, 'This is injustice.' Now, I will go back to my country. I won't watch a single match of this World Cup after this. Because there is no justice left in this tournament. This is my protest," he added.

During the match, Hossam Hassan had received a yellow card for protesting the referee's decisions by showing FIFA's anti-racism gesture. With such direct allegations of corruption against FIFA and the referee, Hassan is likely to face serious disciplinary action.