Lionel Messi admitted fearing elimination after Argentina went 2-0 down to Egypt. Cristian Romero's 79th-minute goal sparked a dramatic comeback, with Messi equalizing before Enzo Fernandez scored a stoppage-time winner for a 3-2 victory.

Messi on 'Incredible' Comeback

Defending champions Argentina captain Lionel Messi admitted his side feared elimination after falling two goals behind against Egypt but said Cristian Romero's strike reignited belief as La Albiceleste produced a dramatic 3-2 comeback to reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals here on Tuesday. "When they went 2-0 up, I really saw it as being bad, and it was... it was difficult. That's why I think there was that bit of release and relief for everyone, right? Because we turned around an incredible match," Messi told the host broadcasters after Argentina's Round of 16 victory.

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The Argentina captain said Romero's goal changed the mood within the team and convinced the players they could rescue the contest despite facing a two-goal deficit in a knockout match. "Like I just said, it's difficult to come back from 2-0 down, especially in this type of knockout round. But like I'm telling you, when we scored Cuti's (Romero) goal, I think we all internally felt that we were going to do it, that we were going to tie it, that we had the time, and that we still had extra time left. And thank God, we were able to do it before extra time, which is even more impressive," he said.

Dramatic Turn of Events

Egypt's Strong Start

Argentina's route to the last eight looked in serious danger after Egypt made a superb start. Yasser Ibrahim gave the Pharaohs the lead in the 15th minute, heading home from Marwan Attia's corner. Argentina had an immediate opportunity to equalise when Nicolas Tagliafico won a penalty, but goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir produced an outstanding save to deny Messi.

The Egyptian shot-stopper continued to frustrate the reigning champions by keeping out efforts from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez, while Messi also struck the crossbar with a free-kick as Egypt carried a 1-0 advantage into the interval.

Pharaohs Extend Their Lead

Egypt briefly thought they had doubled their lead early in the second half through Mostafa Ziko, only for the goal to be ruled out after a VAR review. The forward, however, was not to be denied for long and finished off a swift counterattack in the 67th minute following excellent work from Mohamed Salah and Haissem Hassan to make it 2-0.

La Albiceleste's Stunning Turnaround

Argentina finally found a way back in the 79th minute when Cristian Romero headed home Messi's inviting free-kick.

The goal transformed the momentum, and four minutes later Messi drew the defending champions level with a powerful strike from the edge of the area that brushed the goalkeeper's gloves before crashing in off the underside of the crossbar.

With extra time seemingly inevitable, Enzo Fernandez completed the remarkable turnaround in stoppage time. The midfielder collected a loose ball on the edge of the penalty area and calmly guided a low finish into the bottom corner to seal a dramatic 3-2 victory.

Argentina Secures Quarter-Final Spot

The win sends Argentina into the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals, where they will face Switzerland on July 8 (IST). (ANI)