It was a nail-biter! Switzerland faced Colombia in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday night at the BC Place Vancouver stadium. After a goalless 120 minutes, the Swiss team held their nerve and beat Colombia in a tense penalty shootout to book their spot in the quarter-finals.

Switzerland vs Colombia: It was a classic knockout clash! Switzerland and Colombia battled it out in the World Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday night, Indian time. The match, held at the BC Place Vancouver stadium, was a tense affair that went all the way to penalties. In the end, Switzerland came out on top, securing a dramatic win to move into the quarter-finals.

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The game started with both teams testing each other. In the 2nd minute, Colombian forward Jhon Arias had his shot blocked. Then, in the 21st minute, Switzerland's goalkeeper Gregor Kobel made a good save to deny Gustavo Puerta. The Swiss team also had their chances. Fabian Rieder’s shot was stopped by the Colombian keeper, Camilo Vargas. In the 32nd minute, Vargas was called into action again to save a shot from Swiss striker Dan Ndoye.

Switzerland clinches quarter-final spot after penalty drama

Colombia kept up the pressure, and in the 39th minute, a shot from their striker Luis Suárez was blocked. The first half ended goalless. The second half was just as tight. In the 53rd minute, Switzerland's Fabian Rieder came close, but his shot went just wide. Colombia then had a great chance in the 60th minute, but Luis Díaz's shot was saved by the brilliant Gregor Kobel. Colombia missed another opportunity just three minutes later.

Both managers made changes to break the deadlock. In the 66th minute, Colombia brought on Jhon Arias for Jaminton Campaz and Juan Fernando Quintero for James Rodríguez. Switzerland also made a change, with Miro Muheim replacing Ricardo Rodríguez. Both teams kept attacking, but the goal just wouldn't come. In the 91st minute, Dan Ndoye's shot flew wide.

Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel becomes the hero with a crucial save

With the score at 0-0 after 90 minutes, the match went into extra time. Colombia's John Lucumí was unlucky as his shot hit the post. Gregor Kobel then made another save to deny Jaminton Campaz. Switzerland also had a chance, but Granit Xhaka's shot went way over the bar. With no goals in extra time, the game had to be decided by a penalty shootout.

Switzerland (4)

Granit Xhaka scored. Vargas was beaten.

Zeki Amdouni scored. Vargas was beaten.

Manuel Akanji missed, hitting his shot wide.

Cédric Itten scored. Vargas was beaten.

Ruben Vargas scored. Vargas was beaten.

Colombia (3)

Juan Fernando Quintero scored. Swiss keeper Gregor Kobel was beaten.

Davinson Sánchez missed. His shot hit the post.

Jaminton Campaz scored. Swiss keeper Gregor Kobel was beaten.

Cucho Hernández missed! A fantastic save by Swiss keeper Gregor Kobel.

Luis Díaz scored.

In the end, Switzerland won the shootout 4-3 and marched into the quarter-finals.