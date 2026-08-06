Sahith Theegala and Aaron Rai will compete at the Wyndham Championship, the final PGA Tour regular season event. Akshay Bhatia and Sudarshan Yellamaraju have opted to skip it. All four Indian-origin players have secured spots in the FedExCup Playoffs.

Sahith Theegala and Aaron Rai will headline the Indian-origin challenge at this week's Wyndham Championship, the final event of the PGA Tour's regular season, while Akshay Bhatia and Sudarshan Yellamaraju have opted to skip the tournament and prepare for next week's FedExCup Playoffs. All four players have already secured places inside the top 70 in the FedExCup standings and will tee it up in the opening playoff event. The FedExCup Playoffs begin with 70 players before the field is trimmed to 50 for the second event and finally to 30 for the Tour Championship.

Theegala's Remarkable Comeback Season

Theegala, the 28-year-old Indian-American, enters the week on the back of a remarkable comeback season after an injury-hit 2025 campaign forced him to miss the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his career. The Pepperdine University graduate has regained both his fitness and confidence and has re-established himself among the PGA Tour's consistent performers. The 6-foot-3 Californian has also had added motivation this season as he prepares for his upcoming wedding.

Theegala's best results in 2026 include top-10 finishes at The American Express (T8), Farmers Insurance Open (T7), Arnold Palmer Invitational (T6) and Texas Children's Houston Open (T10). He also impressed at the US Open with a tied-11th finish.

Major Champion Rai Seeks Momentum

Joining him at Sedgefield Country Club is Aaron Rai, who sits 35th in the FedExCup standings, eight places ahead of Theegala. Rai returns to an event that holds special memories, having captured the 2024 Wyndham Championship before adding the biggest title of his career earlier this year by winning the PGA Championship. The victory made him the first British golfer in more than a century to win the PGA Championship and also the first Indian-origin player to claim a men's major championship. Known as one of the nicest golfers on Tour, Rai, who is married to Indian professional golfer Gaurika, will now look to build further momentum heading into the playoffs.

Opening Round Pairings

In Thursday's opening round, Rai will tee off from the 10th alongside Tom Kim and J.T. Poston, while Theegala starts from the first tee in the company of rising star Jackson Koivun and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama.

Playoff Bubble Watch

While Theegala and Rai are comfortably inside the playoff positions, several leading names arrive at Wyndham fighting to keep their seasons alive. Those include the 21-year-old Jackson Koivun, veteran Keegan Bradley, multiple Major winner Brooks Koepka, former World No. 1 Jason Day and Tony Finau.