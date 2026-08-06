FC Goa has announced the signing of young attackers KC Malsawmsanga and Haodamlian Vaiphei ahead of the 2026-27 season. The club praised their pace, technical ability, and potential, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing young Indian footballers.

FC Goa are delighted to announce the signings of KC Malsawmsanga and Haodamlian Vaiphei ahead of the 2026-27 season, further strengthening the Club's attacking department with two exciting young talents.

Both players arrive with immense potential and reinforce FC Goa's commitment to identifying and nurturing the next generation of Indian footballers. Blessed with pace, technical ability and versatility across the frontline, KC and Haodamlian add energy, creativity, and depth to the Gaurs' attacking options, said release. Comfortable operating in multiple attacking positions, the duo are known for their direct style of play, intelligent movement, and relentless work ethic. Their hunger to improve and willingness to learn make them exciting additions as FC Goa continues to build a young and ambitious squad for the future.

Club Officials on New Signings

Commenting on the signings, Lokesh Bherwani, Director of Football, FC Goa, said: "We are delighted to welcome KC and Haodamlian to FC Goa. They are two exciting young players with immense potential and the qualities we value both on and off the pitch. They possess pace, technical ability, and a strong desire to improve, which makes them an excellent fit for our footballing philosophy. We believe FC Goa is the right environment for them to continue their development, and we're excited to see them grow while making valuable contributions to the team."

Head Coach Gouramangi Singh added: "We're really happy with both signings and feel very positive about what KC and Haodamlian will bring to the squad. They are young, hardworking players with plenty of quality and the right attitude to improve every day. Both have shown a strong desire to learn, and we believe FC Goa is the ideal environment for them to develop and reach their full potential. We're excited to work with them and are confident they'll make a positive contribution to the team."

Players Share Their Excitement

Speaking after joining the Club, KC Malsawmsanga said: "I'm really happy to join FC Goa. It's a great opportunity to be part of such a big club, and I'm grateful for the faith the Club has shown in me. I'll work hard every day, give everything for the badge, and do my best to help the team achieve success. I can't wait to meet the fans and begin this new chapter."

Haodamlian Vaiphei added: "I'm delighted to join FC Goa and begin this new chapter in my career. It's a privilege to represent a Club with such a rich footballing culture and passionate supporters. I'll continue working hard every day, give everything for the badge, and make the most of this opportunity."

The arrivals of KC Malsawmsanga and Haodamlian Vaiphei further reflect FC Goa's continued commitment to investing in young Indian talent while building a squad capable of competing at the highest level.

Everyone at FC Goa extends a warm welcome to KC and Haodamlian and wishes them every success in Orange. (ANI)