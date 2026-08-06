England recalled Dan Lawrence to their Test squad after a two-year absence for the Pakistan series. Jordan Cox moves to the crucial No. 3 spot after Jacob Bethell was ruled out with an injury. The series marks Joe Root's return as Test captain.

Lawrence returns, Cox promoted for Pakistan series

England have recalled Dan Lawrence to their Test squad after a two-year absence, while Jordan Cox has been entrusted with the crucial No. 3 role for the upcoming three-match home series against Pakistan following Jacob Bethell's injury.

Bethell has been ruled out of the series with a right knee injury, paving the way for Cox to move up the order after making his Test debut earlier this summer. The 16-man squad, announced on Thursday, is for the opening two Tests of the series beginning at Headingley on August 19, according to Cricinfo.

Lawrence returns to the national side on the back of an outstanding County Championship campaign with Surrey, where he has amassed 788 runs at an average of 65.66, including a competition-leading five centuries. The 29-year-old is expected to bat at No. 6 and could also provide valuable off-spin, helping fill the all-round role left vacant following Ben Stokes' retirement from international cricket.

Cox, who debuted at No. 7 in the second Test against New Zealand at The Oval earlier this year, will now get the opportunity to bat at first drop. Although he has featured at No. 3 only once in first-class cricket, the wicketkeeper-batter has previous experience opening the innings and is regarded as one of England's brightest young batting prospects.

Pope, Carse recalled; Curran overlooked

The squad also marks the return of Ollie Pope, who comes back as the reserve wicketkeeper-batter after being dropped during last winter's Ashes series. Fast bowler Brydon Carse has recovered from wrist and elbow injuries to earn a recall, while seamer Sam Cook returns after making his lone Test appearance against Zimbabwe last summer. Pacer Ollie Robinson, who claimed seven wickets on his comeback in the opening Test against New Zealand at Lord's before missing the final two matches of that series, has also retained his place.

England have opted against recalling Sam Curran, who was considered in Stokes' absence but was deemed not yet ready for a return to the Test arena after an injury-disrupted season.

Root returns as captain

The Pakistan series will be England's first under returning Test captain Joe Root, who has resumed the leadership role following Stokes' retirement. It also marks the first squad selected under the guidance of newly appointed head coach Stephen Fleming, who was involved in the selection process alongside Marcus Trescothick ahead of formally taking charge later in the summer.

England vs Pakistan: Schedule and Squads

The first Test will be played at Headingley from August 19 to 23, followed by the second at Lord's from August 27 to 31. The series will conclude at Edgbaston from September 9 to 13.

England squad (first two Tests)

Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith and Josh Tongue.

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Imam ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Ubaid Shah.