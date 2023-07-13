Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur secures final spot after thrilling comeback victory, will face Marketa Vondrousova

    Ons Jabeur showcased her resilience and skill as she made a stunning comeback in a thrilling Wimbledon women's singles semifinal against world number two Aryna Sabalenka. With the stage set for an enthralling final, tennis enthusiasts around the world eagerly anticipate the clash between Jabeur and Vondrousova

    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 10:52 PM IST

    In a thrilling Wimbledon women's singles semifinal, Ons Jabeur, the sixth seed, showcased her resilience and determination as she overcame the challenge of world number two Aryna Sabalenka. The match was a rollercoaster ride, with Jabeur eventually emerging victorious with a scoreline of 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3.

    Jabeur's remarkable comeback not only secured her a spot in the final but also marked her second consecutive appearance in the Wimbledon final. The 28-year-old Tunisian player, who finished as the runner-up to Elena Rybakina in the previous year's final, displayed her tenacity and skill on the grass courts of the All England Club.

    The final set proved to be a pivotal moment for Jabeur as she capitalised on her third break point in the sixth game, seizing a crucial advantage. Despite facing a determined opponent who saved four match points, Jabeur held her nerve and held her serve twice to ultimately claim victory.

    Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic jokes about relishing pressure of Grand Slam after sealing 46th semi-final

    Awaiting Jabeur in the highly anticipated Saturday showdown is Marketa Vondrousova, a talented Czech player who managed to upset the expectations by reaching the final as an unseeded contender. Vondrousova's impressive performance in the semifinals denied Sabalenka the opportunity to dethrone Iga Swiatek and ascend to the top of the world rankings.

    With the stage set for an enthralling final, tennis enthusiasts around the world eagerly anticipate the clash between Jabeur and Vondrousova. Both players have demonstrated their skill, resilience, and hunger for success throughout the tournament, making the upcoming showdown a captivating spectacle that will determine the Wimbledon women's singles champion of the year.

    Also Read: Wimbledon 2023: Medvedev ends Eubanks's remarkable journey, displays sportsmanship and adaptability

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 10:52 PM IST
