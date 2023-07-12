Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic jokes about relishing pressure of Grand Slam after sealing 46th semi-final

After securing a place in the Wimbledon semi-finals with a four-set victory over Andrey Rublev, Novak Djokovic expressed his confidence in a humble manner. The Serbian tennis star showcased his dominance against Rublev, triumphing with a scoreline of 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3. Djokovic's remarkable winning streak at Wimbledon now stands at 33 matches, equalling Roger Federer's record for the most grand slam semi-final appearances. With his current form, Djokovic appears capable of breaking numerous records one by one.

In the wake of his triumph over Rublev, the all-time leader in grand slam titles acknowledged that he is widely regarded as the favourite to claim his fifth consecutive Wimbledon title and eighth overall. However, Djokovic emphasised his determination to fiercely defend his Championship streak without any arrogance.

Speaking on-court after the conclusion of the match, Djokovic said “I mean, I don't want to sound arrogant, but of course I would consider myself favourite. Judging with the results I had in my career here, [the] previous four occasions of Wimbledon that I won, and reaching another semifinal, so I do consider myself favourite, yes.”

With over a decade of undefeated matches on Centre Court, Novak Djokovic continues to demonstrate his unparalleled dominance on the grass courts at Wimbledon. Since 2017, he has maintained an impeccable record, having not suffered a defeat except for a forced withdrawal against Tomas Berdych. Djokovic's continued success has established him as the leading force at Wimbledon, even at the age of 36, making him the target of aspiring young challengers aiming to etch their name on the prestigious trophy.

Undeterred by the competition, Djokovic exudes confidence in maintaining his impressive run, setting his sights on tying Roger Federer's record of winning an eighth Wimbledon title. As the tournament progresses, Djokovic remains determined to secure victory and etch his name further into the history books of this prestigious championship.

Djokovic spoke about how he thrives in the high-pressure situations he faces at big tournaments. “The pressure is paramount, every single time I come out on the court, particularly here on Centre Court at Wimbledon. But at the same time it awakens the most beautiful emotions in me and it motivates me beyond what I’ve ever dreamed of, and it inspires me to play my best tennis.”

