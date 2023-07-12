Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic jokes about relishing pressure of Grand Slam after sealing 46th semi-final

    Novak Djokovic expressed his confidence in winning the Wimbledon 2023 title after victory over Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinal match.

    tennis Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic considers himself favourite for the title after reaching semifinals osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 1:47 PM IST

    After securing a place in the Wimbledon semi-finals with a four-set victory over Andrey Rublev, Novak Djokovic expressed his confidence in a humble manner. The Serbian tennis star showcased his dominance against Rublev, triumphing with a scoreline of 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3. Djokovic's remarkable winning streak at Wimbledon now stands at 33 matches, equalling Roger Federer's record for the most grand slam semi-final appearances. With his current form, Djokovic appears capable of breaking numerous records one by one.

    In the wake of his triumph over Rublev, the all-time leader in grand slam titles acknowledged that he is widely regarded as the favourite to claim his fifth consecutive Wimbledon title and eighth overall. However, Djokovic emphasised his determination to fiercely defend his Championship streak without any arrogance.

    Speaking on-court after the conclusion of the match, Djokovic said “I mean, I don't want to sound arrogant, but of course I would consider myself favourite. Judging with the results I had in my career here, [the] previous four occasions of Wimbledon that I won, and reaching another semifinal, so I do consider myself favourite, yes.”

    With over a decade of undefeated matches on Centre Court, Novak Djokovic continues to demonstrate his unparalleled dominance on the grass courts at Wimbledon. Since 2017, he has maintained an impeccable record, having not suffered a defeat except for a forced withdrawal against Tomas Berdych. Djokovic's continued success has established him as the leading force at Wimbledon, even at the age of 36, making him the target of aspiring young challengers aiming to etch their name on the prestigious trophy.

    Undeterred by the competition, Djokovic exudes confidence in maintaining his impressive run, setting his sights on tying Roger Federer's record of winning an eighth Wimbledon title. As the tournament progresses, Djokovic remains determined to secure victory and etch his name further into the history books of this prestigious championship.

    Djokovic spoke about how he thrives in the high-pressure situations he faces at big tournaments. “The pressure is paramount, every single time I come out on the court, particularly here on Centre Court at Wimbledon. But at the same time it awakens the most beautiful emotions in me and it motivates me beyond what I’ve ever dreamed of, and it inspires me to play my best tennis.”

    Also Read: Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz hopes to win championship this year after win over Berrettini

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 1:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket India vs West Indies 2023: Virat Kohli Poised to achieve Sachin Tendulkar's unique feat osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: Virat Kohli Poised to achieve Sachin Tendulkar's unique feat

    cricket Asia Cup 2023: India confirms Asia Cup schedule in Sri Lanka, rules out Pakistan visit osf

    Asia Cup 2023: India confirms Asia Cup schedule in Sri Lanka, rules out Pakistan visit

    cricket India vs West Indies 2023: India gears up for West Indies Test challenge with Yashasvi Jaiswal in focus osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: India gears up for West Indies Test challenge with Yashasvi Jaiswal in focus

    cricket India vs West Indies 2023: India's revised opening combination: Shubman Gill at No. 3, Yashasvi Jaiswal to open osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: India's new opening combination: Shubman Gill at No. 3, Yashasvi Jaiswal to open

    Accused of sexual harassment, WFI chief Brij Bhushan sparks outrage after misbehaving with woman journalist snt

    Accused of sexual harassment, WFI chief Brij Bhushan sparks outrage after misbehaving with woman journalist

    Recent Stories

    What Jhumka Song OUT: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh rock dancefloor on fire in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' ADC

    What Jhumka Song OUT: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh set dancefloor on fire in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

    Google Pixel 7 available for Rs 7399 on Flipkart after Nothing Phone 2 launch Check out deal details gcw

    Google Pixel 7 available for Rs 7,399 on Flipkart! Check out deal details

    Bengaluru BMTC bus conductor forcibly made to remove skull cap; video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Bengaluru: BMTC bus conductor forcibly made to remove skull cap; video goes viral (WATCH)

    7 signs and symptoms to know you are pregnant RBA EAI

    7 signs and symptoms to know you are pregnant

    Chandrayaan 3: How ISRO decides on launch window

    Chandrayaan-3: How ISRO decided on launch window of 2:35 pm

    Recent Videos

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon