Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz confident in his abilities but recognises Novak Djokovic as favourite

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz expresses confidence in his abilities but acknowledges that Novak Djokovic is the favourite to win the Wimbledon title. Despite Alcaraz's recent victory at the Queen's Club and his return to the top of the rankings, the 20-year-old believes Djokovic is the player to watch. Alcaraz, who will be seeded number one at Wimbledon, is considered a contender for the title, but he recognises the challenge posed by Djokovic.

“I’m coming here to Wimbledon with a lot of confidence, thinking that I’m able to do a good results here," the U.S. Open champion told reporters on Sunday.

“But obviously for me the main favourite is Djokovic. He always make everything seem easy. It’s really tough to find some weakness on his game.

“My expectations are high. I think I will be able to put the pressure on the other players, even Djokovic as well. I feel confident and I feel ready to do good things here."

After making an impressive run to the fourth round last year and gaining momentum, Alcaraz has emerged as a rising star in the tennis world. He will kick off his Wimbledon campaign against the seasoned French player Jeremy Chardy on Tuesday. While his initial draw appears favourable, he could potentially face tough opponents like Germany's Alexander Zverev or Alex de Minaur from Australia, whom he defeated in the Queen's final, in the fourth round.

Despite the heightened expectations surrounding him, Alcaraz insists that he does not feel burdened by pressure. He plans to approach his matches with his trademark aggressive style of play right from the start.

“I know what I have to do. For me it’s to play, play my best, try to win tournaments," he said.

“I don’t think about being number one too much. I’m trying to put out all that pressure. I always say that I try to play aggressive all the time. I think that’s the most important thing here on grass: to be aggressive, go to the net, try to hit big shots. I’m always trying in every surface."

In the upcoming Wimbledon tournament, Carlos Alcaraz is set to start his campaign against Jeremy Chardy and there is a possibility of an exciting quarter-final encounter between Alcaraz and Holger Rune. The potential matchup between these young stars promises to be a captivating and highly anticipated clash.

