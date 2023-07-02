Wimbledon 2023: Medvedev lauds Djokovic as 'greatest tennis player'; admires his resilience

According to Daniil Medvedev, Novak Djokovic is unquestionably the greatest tennis player of all time.

Daniil Medvedev is convinced that Novak Djokovic is the greatest tennis player ever. The world number three admires Djokovic's ability to win even on his off days, which sets him apart from other players.

After winning his 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open, Djokovic surpassed Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer, extending his lead. With his eyes set on an eighth Wimbledon crown, Djokovic aims to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 major titles, positioning himself at the top of the all-time list.

"I don't know how does he do it," Medvedev told reporters. "I think if I saw it right, Novak is almost 50%. I think I saw he played 70 majors and 35 (34) he was in the final. I don't know how it is possible. He doesn't have bad days?

"Actually, he does, like everybody. Even on these bad days, he manages to beat the opponent. It's actually tough because it's one against one. Both of them want to win.

"I don't know how he's doing it. That's why he's for me the greatest in the history of tennis. But this is basically, of course, debatable."

After claiming victory in the Australian Open earlier this year, Djokovic is determined to maintain his pursuit of a calendar year Grand Slam, which involves winning all four major tournaments in a single year.

In the 2021 U.S. Open final, Medvedev famously defeated Djokovic, preventing the world number two from achieving this remarkable feat in the final stage.

"To be able to beat him when he was going for a Grand Slam, maybe he was a little bit tighter than usual, but I played an amazing match," Medvedev said.

"This gives me even more pride that I was able to do it, given what he continued to do after this.

"I'm just happy I was able to do it. I don't want to stop. I want to try to continue to play against him again in finals, or against anyone else. That's what I didn't manage to do since some time."