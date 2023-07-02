Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wimbledon 2023: Medvedev lauds Djokovic as 'greatest tennis player'; admires his resilience

    According to Daniil Medvedev, Novak Djokovic is unquestionably the greatest tennis player of all time.

    tennis Wimbledon 2023: Medvedev lauds Djokovic as 'greatest tennis player'; admires his resilience osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 2, 2023, 7:27 PM IST

    Daniil Medvedev is convinced that Novak Djokovic is the greatest tennis player ever. The world number three admires Djokovic's ability to win even on his off days, which sets him apart from other players.

    After winning his 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open, Djokovic surpassed Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer, extending his lead. With his eyes set on an eighth Wimbledon crown, Djokovic aims to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 major titles, positioning himself at the top of the all-time list.

    "I don't know how does he do it," Medvedev told reporters. "I think if I saw it right, Novak is almost 50%. I think I saw he played 70 majors and 35 (34) he was in the final. I don't know how it is possible. He doesn't have bad days?

    "Actually, he does, like everybody. Even on these bad days, he manages to beat the opponent. It's actually tough because it's one against one. Both of them want to win.

    Also Read: India's Yuki Bhambri claims maiden ATP Tour Title in Mallorca Doubles final

    "I don't know how he's doing it. That's why he's for me the greatest in the history of tennis. But this is basically, of course, debatable."

    After claiming victory in the Australian Open earlier this year, Djokovic is determined to maintain his pursuit of a calendar year Grand Slam, which involves winning all four major tournaments in a single year.

    Also Read: Wimbledon 2023: Here is all you need to know about the marquee event

    In the 2021 U.S. Open final, Medvedev famously defeated Djokovic, preventing the world number two from achieving this remarkable feat in the final stage.

    "To be able to beat him when he was going for a Grand Slam, maybe he was a little bit tighter than usual, but I played an amazing match," Medvedev said.

    "This gives me even more pride that I was able to do it, given what he continued to do after this.

    "I'm just happy I was able to do it. I don't want to stop. I want to try to continue to play against him again in finals, or against anyone else. That's what I didn't manage to do since some time."

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2023, 7:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket BCCI's compensation plan for Venues excluded from hosting World Cup matches osf

    BCCI's compensation plan for Venues excluded from hosting World Cup matches

    cricket Ashes 2023: Bairstow run out after walking out of his crease sparks drama (WATCH) osf

    Ashes 2023: Bairstow run out after walking out of his crease sparks drama (WATCH)

    tennis India's Yuki Bhambri claims maiden ATP Tour Title in Mallorca Doubles final osf

    India's Yuki Bhambri claims maiden ATP Tour Title in Mallorca Doubles final

    ODI World Cup 2023: Unlikely for Chahal, Kuldeep to form spin duo in India's attack, says Manjrekar

    ODI World Cup 2023: Unlikely for Chahal, Kuldeep to form spin duo in India's attack, says Manjrekar

    cricket WATCH: Lowest point in West Indies cricket; players, fans in tears after ODI World Cup 2023 setback osf

    WATCH: Lowest point in West Indies cricket; players, fans in tears after ODI World Cup 2023 setback

    Recent Stories

    Tom Cruise to Chris Hemsworth - Top 7 highest paid Hollywood actors MSW

    Tom Cruise to Chris Hemsworth - Top 7 highest paid Hollywood actors

    SPOTTED From Alia Bhatt to Kartik Aaryan, check your favourite stars who got PAPPED today ADC

    SPOTTED: From Alia Bhatt to Kartik Aaryan, check your favourite stars who got PAPPED today!

    Monalisa SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Pawan Singh BOLD bedroom song Diya Gul Kara goes viral WATCH RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD bedroom song ‘Diya Gul Kara’ goes viral-WATCH

    Top 5: First-Person Shooter games for PC 2023 osf

    Top 5: First-Person Shooter games for PC 2023

    7 must-try north Indian snacks to try during monsoon season AJR

    Pakoras to Jalebi: 7 must-try North Indian snacks during monsoons

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon