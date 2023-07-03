Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wimbledon 2023: Nick Kyrgios trolled after wrist injury forces Aussie to pull out of tournament

    Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has been forced to withdraw from the tournament due to a wrist injury. The announcement, made just before his scheduled first-round match, has sparked a wave of trolling and mixed reactions from fans and observers. Kyrgios, known for his controversial on-court behaviour and unpredictable performances, now faces criticism and scrutiny following this latest setback.

    tennis Wimbledon 2023: Nick Kyrgios trolled after wrist injury forces Aussie to pull out of tournament osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

    On the eve of the tournament, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has made the unfortunate decision to withdraw from competing at Wimbledon this year. Citing a new wrist injury, Kyrgios took everyone by surprise when he revealed his withdrawal less than 24 hours before his first-round match. The 28-year-old athlete, who was scheduled to face Belgium's David Goffin on Court One, announced his decision shortly after 10 pm. Despite expressing his cautious hopes during a press conference earlier in the day, Kyrgios changed his plans and used social media to share an emotional statement declaring his unavailability for the tournament.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Wimbledon (@wimbledon)

    'During my comeback I experienced some pain in my wrist during Mallorca (where he had intended to play last week),' said the Australian. 'As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist.

    'I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn't have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon. I'll be back and as always I appreciate the support from all my fans.'

    There had been no mention of any such problem in his media appearance earlier in the day, which came after a practice session with compatriot Jordan Thompson.

    He previously pulled out of the Australian Open in January at the last moment due to knee surgery. Since then, he has participated in only one tournament, where he suffered a first-round loss in Stuttgart three weeks ago. Subsequently, he withdrew from the planned tournaments in Halle and Mallorca.

    Also Read: Wimbledon 2023: Medvedev lauds Djokovic as 'greatest tennis player'; admires his resilience

    The severity of his wrist injury and the duration of his absence remain uncertain. However, on Saturday, Kyrgios had a practice session with Maxim Cressy from the United States, displaying decent ball striking. Even so, his performance on the court would likely have been affected by rustiness, although he has never been known for playing a significant number of matches.

    On Sunday morning, He spoke of how 'heartbreaking' it had been to be on the sidelines, especially missing the Australian Open, and that he was excited to be back at Wimbledon.

    Here are some of the Twitter reaction: 

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 11:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Ashes 2023: Stokes shines, records tumble and other interesting stats osf

    Ashes 2023: Stokes shines, records tumble and other interesting stats

    Ashes 2023: Despite defeat at Lord's, England's Ben Stokes hopeful of winning series against Australia (WATCH) snt

    Ashes 2023: Despite defeat at Lord's, England's Ben Stokes hopeful of winning series against Australia (WATCH)

    tennis Wimbledon 2023: Medvedev lauds Djokovic as 'greatest tennis player'; admires his resilience osf

    Wimbledon 2023: Medvedev lauds Djokovic as 'greatest tennis player'; admires his resilience

    cricket BCCI's compensation plan for Venues excluded from hosting World Cup matches osf

    BCCI's compensation plan for Venues excluded from hosting World Cup matches

    cricket Ashes 2023: Bairstow run out after walking out of his crease sparks drama (WATCH) osf

    Ashes 2023: Bairstow run out after walking out of his crease sparks drama (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Taj Mahal to Jhansi Fort: 10 historical gems of UP ATG EAI

    Taj Mahal to Jhansi Fort: 10 historical gems of UP

    Quit smoking to exercise-7 ways to reduce cholesterol without medicine RBA EAI

    Quit smoking to exercise-7 ways to reduce cholesterol without medicine

    Blockbuster duo Allu Arjun-Trivikram Srinivas unites again 'to create visual spectacle' MSW

    Blockbuster duo Allu Arjun-Trivikram Srinivas unites again 'to create visual spectacle'

    Jee Le Zara: Has Katrina Kaif also opted out of much-awaited film? Know details vma

    Jee Le Zara: Has Katrina Kaif also opted out of much-awaited film? Know details

    Apple AirPods Max and Airpods Pro get HUGE discount on Flipkart Check out latest offers gcw

    Apple AirPods Max and AirPods Pro get HUGE discount on Flipkart; Check out latest offers

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon