Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz credits Navratilova's advice for the victory against Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz's remarkable triumph against Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023 has been attributed to the invaluable advice given to him by tennis legend Martina Navratilova.

Carlos Alcaraz's stunning victory over Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final has been hailed as a historic moment in men's tennis. The rising star, just 20 years old, showcased his talent by defeating Djokovic in a high-pressure five-set match on his favoured court. Alcaraz revealed that it was the invaluable advice from tennis legend Martina Navratilova that played a crucial role in his remarkable run at the tournament.

Navratilova, a nine-time Wimbledon singles champion, had a conversation with Alcaraz and praised his exceptional game, emphasizing his ability to hit winners from the baseline. However, she recommended that he incorporate more slices into his game, as the low-bouncing shots can be challenging for opponents, and also encouraged him to be proactive in coming to the net. Alcaraz followed her guidance, showcasing an impressive display of net play during the final against Djokovic.

After securing the victory, Alcaraz expressed his gratitude to Navratilova, recognising the significance of her advice. With such guidance from a tennis legend, Alcaraz's future promises to be even more remarkable as he continues to evolve and excel in the world of professional tennis.

“I saw her after I got out from the court. And I told her, ‘It was your advice! The key.’ I sliced. I tried to do everything she told me.”

“I mean, nine times champion – You have to do whatever she tells you. And I think it was great,” concluded the Spaniard.

The Wimbledon victory might be a seminal moment on the way to a sensational career for Alcaraz, who at 20-years-old is already one of the best players in the world, and promises to be so for years to come.

