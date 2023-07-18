Whoops! Carlos Alcaraz drops Wimbledon 2023 trophy during live TV interview - WATCH

Carlos Alcaraz retained World No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings by defeating Novak Djokovic on Sunday in an epic five-set Wimbledon 2023 final.

The jubilation continues for Carlos Alcaraz, who secured his first Wimbledon title in a thrilling match against Novak Djokovic on Sunday. The 20-year-old sensation managed to outplay Djokovic with a final score of 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, after an intense four hours and 42 minutes of play on Centre Court. This victory also dashed Djokovic's hopes of achieving a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title. For Alcaraz, this marked his second major title, having previously claimed the US Open title last year. Clearly elated, the young Spaniard's celebrations reached a comical moment during a live interview with CNN.

Also read: Novak Djokovic an inspiration since I was born, says Wimbledon 2023 champion Carlos Alcaraz (WATCH)

In the interview, Alcaraz was asked to showcase his prized Wimbledon trophy. However, in his excitement, he accidentally dropped the trophy. Although he felt embarrassed, he quickly diffused the situation with his infectious laughter. The World Number One graciously retrieved the trophy and proudly displayed it for the camera.

On Twitter, Alcaraz expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all his fans and supporters for their unwavering love and encouragement. Despite being only 20 years old, he became the third-youngest player to win the prestigious Wimbledon title.

"A lifelong dream! You always have to believe! I'm only 20 years old, and everything is happening too fast, but I'm very proud of how we work every day. Thank you, everyone, for your support, from the bottom of my heart!" tweeted Alcaraz.

Additionally, Alcaraz's triumph made him the third Spanish player to lift the coveted Wimbledon trophy, joining the ranks of Rafael Nadal and Manuel Santana (1966 - pre-Open era).

While Carlos Alcaraz made history as the third youngest Wimbledon champion in the men's category, the all-time record remains with Boris Becker, who claimed the title at the All England's Club at the age of 17 years, 7 months, and 15 days.

Also read: 'A very strong hug': Rafael Nadal congratulates Carlos Alcaraz after Spaniard lifts Wimbledon 2023 title