Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Whoops! Carlos Alcaraz drops Wimbledon 2023 trophy during live TV interview - WATCH

    Carlos Alcaraz retained World No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings by defeating Novak Djokovic on Sunday in an epic five-set Wimbledon 2023 final.

    tennis Whoops Carlos Alcaraz drops Wimbledon 2023 trophy during live TV interview - WATCH snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 18, 2023, 2:15 PM IST

    The jubilation continues for Carlos Alcaraz, who secured his first Wimbledon title in a thrilling match against Novak Djokovic on Sunday. The 20-year-old sensation managed to outplay Djokovic with a final score of 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, after an intense four hours and 42 minutes of play on Centre Court. This victory also dashed Djokovic's hopes of achieving a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title. For Alcaraz, this marked his second major title, having previously claimed the US Open title last year. Clearly elated, the young Spaniard's celebrations reached a comical moment during a live interview with CNN.

    Also read: Novak Djokovic an inspiration since I was born, says Wimbledon 2023 champion Carlos Alcaraz (WATCH)

    In the interview, Alcaraz was asked to showcase his prized Wimbledon trophy. However, in his excitement, he accidentally dropped the trophy. Although he felt embarrassed, he quickly diffused the situation with his infectious laughter. The World Number One graciously retrieved the trophy and proudly displayed it for the camera.

    On Twitter, Alcaraz expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all his fans and supporters for their unwavering love and encouragement. Despite being only 20 years old, he became the third-youngest player to win the prestigious Wimbledon title.

    "A lifelong dream! You always have to believe! I'm only 20 years old, and everything is happening too fast, but I'm very proud of how we work every day. Thank you, everyone, for your support, from the bottom of my heart!" tweeted Alcaraz.

    Additionally, Alcaraz's triumph made him the third Spanish player to lift the coveted Wimbledon trophy, joining the ranks of Rafael Nadal and Manuel Santana (1966 - pre-Open era).

    While Carlos Alcaraz made history as the third youngest Wimbledon champion in the men's category, the all-time record remains with Boris Becker, who claimed the title at the All England's Club at the age of 17 years, 7 months, and 15 days.

    Also read: 'A very strong hug': Rafael Nadal congratulates Carlos Alcaraz after Spaniard lifts Wimbledon 2023 title

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2023, 2:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Super fit Virat Kohli breaks internet with perfect goblet squats (WATCH) osf

    Super fit Virat Kohli breaks internet with perfect goblet squats (WATCH)

    cricket Asian Games 2023: Schedule, Teams, Venues, and Live Streaming osf

    Asian Games 2023: Schedule, Teams, Venues, and Live Streaming

    football Marcus Rashford poised to extend Manchester United stay with new 'Five-Year Deal' osf

    Marcus Rashford poised to extend Manchester United stay with new 'Five-Year Deal'

    cricket Ashes 2023: Justin Langer issues warning to Australia, advises against dropping David Warner osf

    Ashes 2023: Justin Langer issues warning to Australia, advises against dropping David Warner

    cricket KL Rahul returns to Nets after IPL 2023 Injury, Netizens react with excitement osf

    KL Rahul returns to Nets after IPL 2023 Injury, Netizens react with excitement

    Recent Stories

    Nora Fatehi HOT video and photos: Actress in Miami shares vacay pictures; take a look RBA

    Nora Fatehi HOT video and photos: Actress in Miami shares vacay pictures; take a look

    Hawa Mahal to Nahargarh Fort: 7 places to visit when in Jaipur ATG

    Hawa Mahal to Nahargarh Fort: 7 places to visit when in Jaipur

    Heart of Stone Alia Bhatt poster: Actress plays Keya Dhawan, enigmatic hacker who controls all odds ADC

    Heart of Stone Alia Bhatt poster: Actress plays Keya Dhawan, enigmatic hacker who controls all odds

    Google Pixel 8 series to launch after iPhone 15 Check out expected specs price other details gcw

    Google Pixel 8 series to launch after iPhone 15? Check out expected specs, price, other details

    cricket Super fit Virat Kohli breaks internet with perfect goblet squats (WATCH) osf

    Super fit Virat Kohli breaks internet with perfect goblet squats (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon