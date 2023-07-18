Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic fined heavily for racquet outburst in against Carlos Alcaraz in the final

Novak Djokovic faced consequences after forcefully shattering his racquet on the net post during the Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz.

Despite being the most decorated men's tennis player of the Open Era, Novak Djokovic fell short of securing his 24th Grand Slam title, experiencing defeat at the hands of World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the gripping Wimbledon final. As the intense match reached the fifth set, Djokovic struggled to maintain control and succumbed to multiple instances of frustration. After breaking Alcaraz's serve and subsequently losing his own service game, Djokovic vented his anger by violently smashing his racquet against the net post. His actions constituted 'racquet abuse', leading to a stern reprimand and a significant penalty.

Umpire Fergus Murphy promptly cautioned Djokovic on the court following the incident where he shattered his racquet against the net post. Later, the Serbian star was hit with a substantial fine of USD 8,000 for his avoidable behavior. Reportedly, this fine sets a 'record' for the year 2023.

Despite his disappointment, Djokovic gracefully acknowledged his opponent, Alcaraz, showering him with the highest praise by stating that he embodies a combination of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and himself (Novak).

"I think people have been talking in the past 12 months or so about his game consisting of certain elements from Roger, Rafa, and myself. I would agree with that. I think he's got basically the best of all three worlds," Djokovic had said.

When Novak Djokovic won his first major at the Australian Open in 2008, Carlos Alcaraz was still three months away from his fifth birthday.

"I haven't played a player like him ever, to be honest. Roger and Rafa have their own obviously strengths and weaknesses. Carlos is a very complete player," added Djokovic.

Just weeks prior to Wimbledon triumph, Alcaraz had experienced body cramping due to the intense pressure of competing against Djokovic in the semi-finals of the French Open.