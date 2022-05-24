What keeps Novak Djokovic motivated? Defending French Open champion reveals
Reigning champion Novak Djokovic won in straight sets on his return to Grand Slam action at the French Open 2022 on Monday.
Reigning champion Novak Djokovic won in straight sets on his return to Grand Slam action at the French Open 2022 on Monday. The World No. 1 defeated Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 in the first night session at full capacity in Paris in his first major since losing last year's US Open final.
The Serbian's attempt to defend his Australian Open crown in January ended in controversy when he was deported from Melbourne for refusing to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
However, the 35-year-old expressed happiness over his return to Grand Slam action and revealed that memories of him winning trophies in the past keeps him motivated after so many years.
"It's great to be back. Obviously, it's a Grand Slam. Historically these four tournaments have been the most important in our sport. At the same time, I think it's important to find your motivation after so many years. It's not that difficult because I love playing in Grand Slams and the memories I had last year from winning the trophy stayed with me in my head coming into the court tonight in session," Djokovic stated.
On a rain-interrupted day, the World No.1, who turned 35 on Sunday, converted eight of 18 break points against Nishioka under the roof on Court Philippe Chatrier.
"Different conditions from when I was training these couple of days. It's a low bounce, very slow, very muddy, on the court. Nishioka surprised me in the beginning. He was playing well, and it was difficult to go through him. I had to serve well, which I did in the important moments, and that helped," the Serbian added.
Talking about returning to full capacity crowd, Djokovic said, "The last few years with Corona, we didn't have full capacity. Today, I mean this year, we have full capacity. So the atmosphere is different. You can feel the vibes, so it was fun." Next, he will meet either Federico Coria of Argentina or Slovakia's Alex Molcan, who is working with Marian Vajda -- Djokovic's former long-time coach.