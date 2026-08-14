Defending champions Sri Lanka have announced a 15-member squad for the Asia Cup, with Chamari Athapaththu as captain. Pacer Mithali Ayodhya returns to the side, while leg-spinner Dewmi Vihanga has earned her maiden T20I call-up.

Sri Lanka have named a 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup in Dubai, where they will look to defend their title. Chamari Athapaththu will continue to captain the side, with Harshitha Samarawickrama serving as her deputy, according to the ICC.

Squad Highlights

Right-arm pacer Mithali Ayodhya has returned to the squad after an impressive showing at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Despite making her international debut only in April, Ayodhya picked up four wickets at the tournament and finished as Sri Lanka's second-highest wicket-taker.

Leg-spinner and all-rounder Dewmi Vihanga has received her maiden T20I call-up. She has previously represented Sri Lanka in 12 ODIs. Sri Lanka have also brought back Chethana Vimukthi to strengthen their bowling attack.

Batting Line-up

Athapaththu and Samarawickrama will anchor the batting line-up, with Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne and Nilakshika Silva among the other batting options. The squad also features 17-year-old Sanjana Kavindi, who made her T20I debut in the recent series against Pakistan. Imesha Dulani has retained her place after becoming only the second Sri Lankan woman to score a T20I century during the same series.

Tournament Details

Sri Lanka have been placed in Group B alongside Bangladesh, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates. The defending champions will open their campaign against the UAE on August 29.

Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Mithali Ayodhya, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Sanjana Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Hasini Perera, Chamudi Praboda, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva, Dewmi Vihanga, Chethana Vimukthi.