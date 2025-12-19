Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has lauded Royal Challengers Bangalore for their performance at the IPL 2026 mini-auction, praising their 'excellent scouting' of young talents and the successful signing of Venkatesh Iyer.

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin praised Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for their smart signings at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini auction, highlighting the acquisitions of Vihaan Malhotra and Kanishk Chouhan at Rs 30 Lakhs each. Ashwin believes this showcases RCB's excellent scouting and predicts Kanishk Chouhan will achieve great things. Chouhan and Malhotra are part of the U-19 India squad currently featuring in the ongoing Men's Asia Cup. The IPL 2026 mini auction concluded in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

"I want to praise and applaud RCB. They have snapped both Vihaan Malhotra and Kanishk Chouhan at 30 Lakhs. This is scouting of a really good order. If you do such scouting, then there will not be too much competition. Kanishk Chouhan will go on to do special things," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin also lauded RCB's successful acquisition of Venkatesh Iyer for Rs 7 crore, despite Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) interest, and believed RCB had a strong auction. "How are RCB so lucky at the auction? Last time they went all out for Venkatesh Iyer, if KKR had pulled out back then, RCB's auction would have been over there itself. This time, even when KKR had the money, RCB were able to secure him for 7 crore. RCB have once again had a fabulous auction," Ashwin added.

Iyer went under the hammer for a base price of Rs 2 crore. Lucknow Super Giants raise the paddle for the first time. Gujarat Titans also join the race after a brief pause. The bidding war began when Iyer's former team, Kolkata Knight Riders, entered the race. RCB and KKR continued to pursue him; however, RCB signed the MP all-rounder.

Iyer has 1,468 runs at an average of 29.12, with a strike rate of over 137, a century and 12 fifties in 56 innings in IPL. Last year, KKR bought him back for Rs 23.75 crores, but he had a poor season, with just 142 runs in seven innings at an average above 20, a strike rate of almost 140, and just one fifty.

RCB strengthen squad with more signings

The defending champions further strengthened their squad depth with the signing of left-arm pacer and lower-order batter Mangesh Yadav for Rs 5.2 crore, making him the fourth-highest uncapped Indian acquisition of the day. The franchise also added the hard-hitting English wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox. RCB further invested in youth by securing 18-year-old Satvik Deswal for Rs 30 Lakhs and New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy, who was signed for Rs 2 crore. (ANI)