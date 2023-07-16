'A very strong hug': Rafael Nadal congratulates Carlos Alcaraz after Spaniard lifts Wimbledon 2023 title

Carlos Alcaraz retained World No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings by defeating Novak Djokovic on Sunday in an epic five-set Wimbledon 2023 final.

In a thrilling five-set Wimbledon final on Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to maintain his position as the world's top player in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings. The championship match was a winner-takes-all competition, with the victor taking the trophy and the World No. 1 ranking out of London. Alcaraz will start his 29th week in first place on Monday.

Following the sensational win over Djokovic, Alcaraz's compatriot and legendary Spanish ace Rafael Nadal took to Twitter to congratulate the 20-year-old. "Congratulations @carlosalcaraz. You have given us immense joy today and I am sure that our pioneer in Spanish tennis, Manolo Santana, has also been cheering wherever he is, such as Wimbledon whom you have joined today. A very strong hug and enjoy the moment, Champion!!!" wrote Nadal.

Alcaraz, who is only 20 years old, has already occupied the top spot longer than 12 other past world champions, including Mats Wilander (20 weeks), Daniil Medvedev (16), Andy Roddick (13), Boris Becker (12), and his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero (8).

Djokovic is 880 points behind Alcaraz in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings. The ATP Year-End No. 1 presented by Pepperstone will come down to a huge battle because no one else is within 2,000 points of the top-ranked pair.

Alcaraz was the youngest player to receive the year-end No. 1 honour last year. With seven year-end No. 1 finishes, Djokovic holds the record. His most recent accomplishment was in 2021.