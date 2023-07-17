Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Novak Djokovic an inspiration since I was born, says Wimbledon 2023 champion Carlos Alcaraz (WATCH)

    Carlos Alcaraz retained World No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings by defeating Novak Djokovic on Sunday in an epic five-set Wimbledon 2023 final.

    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 12:08 AM IST

    Carlos Alcaraz's stunning victory in the Wimbledon final against seven-time champion Novak Djokovic has sparked talk of a changing of the guard on grass courts. The young Spaniard delivered an inspired performance to secure a 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 win, becoming only the fifth man in the Open Era to win multiple major titles before turning 21.

    In his post-match interview, Alcaraz expressed his joy at the dream come true moment and credited his team for their hard work. He also acknowledged the privilege of playing on such prestigious stages and facing a legend of the sport like Djokovic. The victory ensured Alcaraz retained the No. 1 spot in the ATP Rankings.

    Also read: Alcaraz wins maiden Wimbledon crown to retain World No.1 spot; WATCH winning moment against Djokovic

    “It’s a dream come true for me,” said Alcaraz, who also guaranteed he would remain at No. 1 in Monday's Pepperstone ATP Rankings with his win. “As I said before, of course it’s great to win, but even if I had lost, I would be really proud of myself with this amazing run. Making history in this beautiful tournament, playing a final against a legend of our sport."

    “It’s a dream come true to be able to play on these stages. It’s amazing for a boy, 20 years old, to reach this kind of situation really fast. I’m really, really proud of myself and the team that I have. The work we put in every day, to be able to lift this," Alcaraz added.

    The match itself was an epic showdown, with Alcaraz ending Djokovic's 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon. The young talent's aggressive and skillful style of play has captured the attention of fans throughout the tournament, and he now joins the ranks of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray as one of the few active male players to lift the Wimbledon trophy.

    Seven-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic began the match with a blistering start, taking the first set with ease. However, Alcaraz showed incredible resilience and determination, bouncing back to claim a crucial second-set tie-break. The two players engaged in thrilling exchanges on Centre Court, captivating the audience with their high-level performance.

    Facing the challenge of defeating Djokovic on his quest for a fifth consecutive Wimbledon title, Alcaraz demonstrated immense composure and skill. Despite the tough start, he showcased his ability to handle pressure on the big stage and secured a historic victory, only the second time Djokovic has been defeated in 81 Wimbledon matches when winning the opening set.

    Also read: 'This is even-Stevens': WATCH Djokovic's classic speech after Alcaraz bags 'deserving' Wimbledon 2023 title

    In a gracious moment, Alcaraz praised Djokovic for inspiring him and acknowledged the Serbian's remarkable achievements in the sport. The young Spaniard expressed admiration for his opponent, who has been a role model for him since childhood.

    “After the first set, I thought, ‘Carlos, increase the level, everyone will be disappointed’,” said Alcaraz. “I have to congratulate Novak, it was amazing to play against him. What can I say about him? It’s unbelievable. You inspired me a lot, playing tennis, [I watched] you since I was born,” said Alcaraz, turning to Djokovic. “You were already winning tournaments. You are probably in better shape than me. Thirty-six is the new 26, you make that happen. It’s amazing," Alcaraz said.

    The Wimbledon 2023 final witnessed a star-studded audience, including tennis icon Andy Murray and celebrities like Daniel Craig and Brad Pitt. Alcaraz's triumph added to his growing reputation as one of the brightest young talents in the sports world, leaving fans and pundits excited about the future of tennis.

    Also read: 'A very strong hug': Rafael Nadal congratulates Carlos Alcaraz after Spaniard lifts Wimbledon 2023 title

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 12:08 AM IST
