Rafael Nadal congratulated Carlos Alcaraz after he won his second US Open, defeating Jannik Sinner and reclaiming the World No.1 ranking. Alcaraz now on the verge of breaking Nadal’s record as the youngest player to win all four Grand Slam titles.

Former World No.1 and tennis legend Rafael Nadal has lauded his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz for clinching his second US Open title, defeating Jannik Sinner of Italy in the final at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, September 7. Alcaraz defeated his rival Sinner in four sets - 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to reclaim his US Open title, which the Spaniard first won in 2022, defeating Casper Ruud.

Alcaraz had an impressive run of form in his recently concluded US Open campaign, losing just one set throughout the New York major. His only set defeat came in the title clash against Jannik Sinner, who won the second set before Alcaraz bounced back to win the next two sets and secure the championship. The Spaniard avenged his Wimbledon final defeat to the Italian.

With his second US Open triumph and the sixth Grand Slam title over, Carlos Alcaraz has dethroned Jannik Sinner from the top of the ATP rankings to reclaim his World No.1 spot, which he first achieved in September 2023.

Nadal praises ‘champion’ Alcaraz

Following Carlos Alcaraz’s US Open triumph, the Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal led the praise, hailing his compatriot as a ‘champion’ for his second title at Flushing Meadows and his return to the top of the world rankings.

"Congratulations @carlosalcaraz! Champion again of the @usopen and number 1!” Nadal wrote on his X.

“Congratulations on all the work behind this great season,” he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Carlos Alcaraz has had an impressive season thus far, winning seven titles, including the French Open and US Open, and reaching the final of the Wimbledon Championships. His return to the World No.1 rankings has further solidified his status as the dominant player of the season.

Alcaraz has a brilliant win-loss record of 61 wins and 6 losses, highlighting his consistency and dominance across all surfaces this season.

Alcaraz on the verge of breaking Rafael Nadal’s record

Carlos Alcaraz’s second US Open triumph has inched closer to shattering his compatriot and former World No.1, Rafael Nadal’s record for being the youngest player to win all four Grand Slam titles, achieving the feat at the age of 24, when he clinched his first of four US Open titles in 2010.

Alcaraz is currently 22, and by the time next year’s Australian Open begins, he will still be only 22 — two years younger than Nadal was when he achieved the feat, giving him a golden opportunity to break his compatriot’s record.

With his sixth Grand Slam title of his career, Carlos Alcaraz became the second youngest player to do so, after former World No.1 and Swedish tennis legend Bjorn Borg.