- Home
- Sports
- US Open 2025 Final: Jannik Sinner to Overhaul his 'Predictable' Game after Defeat to Carlos Alcaraz
US Open 2025 Final: Jannik Sinner to Overhaul his 'Predictable' Game after Defeat to Carlos Alcaraz
Jannik Sinner admitted his game was 'predictable' in his US Open final defeat to Carlos Alcaraz. He acknowledged the need to evolve his tactics to challenge Alcaraz in future encounters, even if it means sacrificing short-term results.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Sinner loses to Alcaraz in the US Open 2025 Final
Jannik Sinner said he needs to overhaul his "predictable" game to reignite his rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz after suffering the latest in a string of defeats to his Spanish nemesis in the US Open final on Sunday.
As Alcaraz celebrated a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory and his sixth Grand Slam singles title, Sinner was left reflecting on a loss that means he will be dethroned as world number one by his conqueror.
At first glance, Sinner and Alcaraz will finish 2025 with honors even at the highest level, with two Grand Slam titles apiece. But the 24-year-old Italian has now lost seven of his last eight meetings against Alcaraz, with his only victory this year coming in the Wimbledon final in July.
That worrying run, capped by Sunday’s defeat, left Sinner acknowledging the need for change.
To work on his predictable game
"I was very predictable today, on court in the way of he did many things, he changed up the game," Sinner told reporters. "Now it's going to be on me if I want to make changes or not, you know? Definitely we are going to work on that.
"I'm trying to be more prepared for the next match that I will play against him. It also, I feel like, depends how you arrive to play against Carlos. You know, one thing is when the scoreline, matches before are comfortable, but you always do the same things, like I did.
“For example, during this tournament, I didn't make one serve-volley, didn't use a lot of drop shots, and then you arrive to a point where you play against Carlos, where you have to go out of the comfort zone.”
Jannik Sinner says he needs to become more unpredictable to become a better tennis player:
“I was very predictable on court today. He changed up the game. That’s also his style of how he plays. Now it’s gonna be on me if I want to make changes or not. We’re definitely gonna work… pic.twitter.com/eF9eeofyez
— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 7, 2025
Sacrificing Short-Term Results
Sinner said he would be willing to sacrifice results in the short term as he works on becoming a more complete player.
"I'm going to maybe even losing some matches from now on," he said. "But trying to do some changes, you know, trying to be a bit more unpredictable as a player, because I think that's what I have to do to become a better tennis player."
Sinner praises Alcaraz's ‘improved’ performance
Sinner noted that Alcaraz, who varied his game beautifully on Sunday — serving superbly while mixing deft touches with thunderous groundstrokes — had improved since his Wimbledon defeat.
"He has improved," Sinner said. "I felt like it was a bit cleaner. It felt like he was doing everything slightly better today -- especially serving."
His analysis was confirmed by the numbers. Alcaraz struck 10 aces, committed no double-faults, and landed 61% of first serves. By contrast, Sinner managed only two aces, double-faulted four times, and landed just 48% of first serves.
Service Game the Priority
Looking ahead, Sinner identified his serve as an area for urgent improvement.
"I'm going to change a couple of things on the serve, just small things, but you know, they can make big differences," he said. "Then we see how it goes."