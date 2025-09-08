Image Credit : AFP

Jannik Sinner said he needs to overhaul his "predictable" game to reignite his rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz after suffering the latest in a string of defeats to his Spanish nemesis in the US Open final on Sunday.

As Alcaraz celebrated a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory and his sixth Grand Slam singles title, Sinner was left reflecting on a loss that means he will be dethroned as world number one by his conqueror.

At first glance, Sinner and Alcaraz will finish 2025 with honors even at the highest level, with two Grand Slam titles apiece. But the 24-year-old Italian has now lost seven of his last eight meetings against Alcaraz, with his only victory this year coming in the Wimbledon final in July.

That worrying run, capped by Sunday’s defeat, left Sinner acknowledging the need for change.