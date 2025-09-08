Carlos Alcaraz won his second US Open, defeating Jannik Sinner, securing his sixth Grand Slam. He now eyes a Career Grand Slam at the Australian Open and aims to break Rafael Nadal’s record as the youngest to win all four majors.

The World No.1 and Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz’s campaign at the recently concluded US Open 2025 culminated in his second triumph at Flushing Meadows on Sunday, September 7. Alcaraz defeated his rival, Jannik Sinner of Italy, in four sets - 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Spaniard took the opening set before dropping the second, ending his flawless run of not having lost a set en route to the final. However, Alcaraz was quick to regain his rhythm to win the next two sets to seal the championship and reclaim his World No.1 ranking. The victory marked his second major of the season, after the French Open, and his sixth Grand Slam overall.

Additionally, Carlos Alcaraz avenged his Wimbledon Final defeat to Jannik Sinner, making his US Open victory even more significant in the context of their growing rivalry.

On the Pursuit of a Career Grand Slam

Following his second US Open triumph and sixth Grand Slam title, Carlos Alcaraz has now set his eyes on completing a Career Grand Slam at the Australian Open next year. Speaking at the Press Conference, the 22-year-old stated that achieving prestigious milestones such as the Career Grand Slam would be his ‘first goal’ going forward.

"It's my first goal, to be honest," Alcaraz said at the press conference.

"When I go into pre-season, I always think about what I want to improve and what I want to achieve — and the Australian Open is there.

"It's one of the first tournaments of the year, and the main goal for me is to complete a Career Grand Slam, and eventually a Calendar Grand Slam. So it's going to be great," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz reached the quarterfinals in the last two editions of the Australian Open in 2024 and 2025, but did not move beyond it, losing to Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic, respectively. Having already won the US Open, French Open, and Wimbledon Championships, Alcaraz now views Melbourne as the missing piece in his quest to complete the coveted Career Grand Slam.

Alcaraz on the verge of breaking Rafael Nadal’s record

Carlos Alcaraz’s second US Open triumph has inched closer to shattering his compatriot and former World No.1, Rafael Nadal’s record for being the youngest player to win all four Grand Slam titles, achieving the feat at the age of 24, when he clinched his first of four US Open titles in 2010.

Alcaraz is currently 22, and by the time next year’s Australian Open begins, he will still be only 22 — two years younger than Nadal was when he achieved the feat, giving him a golden opportunity to break his compatriot’s record.

With his sixth Grand Slam title of his career, Carlos Alcaraz became the second youngest player to do so, after former World No.1 and Swedish tennis legend Bjorn Borg.

Reclaiming the World No.1 and US Open title on the same day

Carlos Alcaraz revealed that reclaiming the World No.1 ranking was one of the first goals at the beginning of the season and was happy to achieve.The Spaniard further stated that he ‘fels better’ to regain the top ranking on the same day he won his second US Open title.

“When you achieve the goals you set for yourself at the beginning of the year, it feels amazing," Alcaraz said.

"Since I got the chance to recover the No.1 ranking, it was one of my first goals during the season — to try to get back to the top as soon as possible, or at least finish the year as No.1.

For me, achieving that once again is a dream. And doing it on the same day as winning another Grand Slam feels even better," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz will officially reclaim the World No.1 ranking when the ATP rankings get updated on Monday. Jannik Sinner will slip to the second spot after failing to defend his US Open title.

Alcaraz was crowned World No.1 in September 2023, and with his 2025 US Open victory, he now officially reclaims the top spot, ending Sinner’s reign as top-ranked player in men’s tennis.