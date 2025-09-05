Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will face off in the US Open 2025 semifinal on Saturday, September 6. The clash pits Djokovic’s experience against Alcaraz’s youthful energy, with both vying for a place in the final.

The Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic and Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz are set to lock horns in the much-anticipated semifinal at the US Open 2025 on Saturday, September 6. The battle is between two generational greats, with Djokovic eying to inch closer to a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title, while Alcaraz is aiming to cement his dominance on the grandest stage.

Novak Djokovic entered his record-breaking 53rd Grand Slam semifinal by defeating Taylor Fritz of the USA in the quarterfinals. In contrast, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows.

Djokovic and Alcaraz are just two wins away from glory, with the Serbian relying on his unmatched experience and resilience, while the Spaniard brings fearless shot-making and youthful energy in what could be one of the most defining matches at the US Open 2025.

The much-awaited showdown

The tennis world was already in much anticipation for the semifinal clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic when the two reached their respective quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows. Over the past couple of years, Djokovic and Alcaraz have been engaged in a battle of contrasting styles and generational pride.

The semifinal clash between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open 2025 is going to clash of eras, with both players bringing their best game and fighting for a place in the final.

Scroll to load tweet…

Speaking at the press conference, the Serbian expressed his confidence in being fit to play against the Spaniard, especially for the five-set battle.

Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, is aiming to avenge his Paris Olympics Final and Australian Open quarterfinal defeat to Djokovic, while being aware of the Serbian tennis star’s game.

Djokovic vs Alcaraz US Open Semifinal Live Streaming Details

As the tennis world awaits the much-anticipated battle between two generational players, the timing for the US Open semifinal in India will allow fans to catch all the night in India is different from New York, allowing Indian fans to catch the action late at night. Given the fanbase for Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, tennis fans are expected to tune in across the country in large numbers.

Where to watch the semifinal clash?

The US Open 2025 semifinal showdown between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will be live telecast on Star Sports Network Channels in India. The semifinal clash will also be available on JioHotstar.

When to watch the semifinal clash?

The US Open 2025 semifinal clash will begin at 12:30 AM IST on September 6, Saturday. So, Indian fans can stay up late to witness this epic battle between two of tennis’ biggest stars.

Djokovic vs Alcaraz Head to Head

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz faced off 8 times in their career, with the Serbian leading 5-3. The last time two locked horns in the semifinal of a Grand Slam was at the French Open in 2023, where Djokovic defeated Alcaraz in three sets. Since then, both faced off in the finals of the Majors, both at Wimbledon in 2023 and 2024, where the Spaniard triumphed on both occasions.

The last face-off between Djokovic and Alcaraz was in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, where the Serbian defeated the Spaniard in four sets at Melbourne Park. Since then, they have been eagerly awaiting rematches, with the fans and experts anticipating to see who will come on top in the US Open 2025 semifinal.

For the time, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will face off in the semifinal at a hard-court Grand Slam event, adding a new chapter to their already intense rivalry.