Image Credit : Getty

The tennis world is eagerly looking forward to the much-awaited showdown at the US Open 2025, with Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz locking horns in the blockbuster semifinal clash at Flushing Meadows on Friday, September 5. The battle is between two generational greats, with Djokovic, the seasoned champion, questing for the record-breaking 25th Grand Slam triumph, while Alcaraz, the young powerhouse aiming to cement his dominance on the grandest stage.

Novak Djokovic entered his record-breaking 53rd Grand Slam semifinal by defeating Taylor Fritz of the USA. In contrast, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals of the New York Major.

Both men now stand just two wins away from glory, with the Serbian relying on his unmatched experience and resilience. At the same time, the Spaniard brings fearless shot-making and youthful energy in what could be one of the most defining matches at the US Open 2025.