Novak Djokovic set up a titanic US Open semi-final with Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday as the Serbian star kept his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam firmly on track.

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic is now just two wins away from a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title, but standing in his way is rising star Carlos Alcaraz. The Serbian legend advanced to the US Open semi-finals on Tuesday after a four-set victory over Taylor Fritz, setting up what promises to be a titanic showdown at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

How did Djokovic reach the semi-finals?

Djokovic, 38, wasted no time asserting his dominance over Taylor Fritz, a player he has yet to lose to. Taking a two-set lead, Djokovic entertained the crowd with his signature flair, even blowing kisses to the American fans rooting for Fritz. Though Fritz managed to claim the third set, Djokovic quickly regained control to close out the match 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

With this win, Djokovic improves to 11-0 against Fritz and extends his incredible tally to 53 Grand Slam semi-finals, including a record-equalling 14 US Open semis. For Fritz, it means the US continues its drought in men’s singles at majors—a title hasn’t been won by an American since Andy Roddick in 2003.

Who will Djokovic face next?

On Friday, Djokovic will meet Carlos Alcaraz, a five-time major champion who has yet to drop a set in the tournament. Alcaraz cruised past No. 20 Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 in his quarter-final, showcasing why he is considered one of the most formidable young talents in tennis today.

The two have met eight times previously, with Djokovic leading 5-3. The Serbian won their last two encounters — the Australian Open quarterfinal in January and the Paris Olympics final last year, where he finally secured Olympic gold for Serbia.

Can Alcaraz stop Djokovic’s record-breaking run?

The semi-final promises a clash of generations: Djokovic’s experience, mental toughness, and hunger for history against Alcaraz’s raw power, speed, and fearless approach. For Djokovic, it’s the chance to edge closer to a 25th Grand Slam. For Alcaraz, it’s an opportunity to announce himself as the new king of men’s tennis by toppling the legend.

The stage is set for a match that could easily become one of the defining encounters of the 2025 US Open. Fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium and millions watching worldwide will be glued to every rally, as the question looms: Will the Spaniard halt Djokovic’s historic quest, or will Novak once again prove why he is one of the greatest of all time?

What’s next in the men’s draw?

The other two quarter-finals will be played on Wednesday: Alex de Minaur vs Felix Auger-Aliassime and defending champion Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti, in an all-Italian clash under the lights.