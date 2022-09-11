Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US Open 2022: Iga Swiatek overpowers Ons Jabeur in straight sets to win 3rd Grand Slam title

    Iga Swiatek has proved why she is the reigning world number one. On Saturday night, she won the 2022 US Open women’s singles final by defeating Ons Jabeur. It happened to be her third Grand Slam title.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Sep 11, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

    It was another splendid outing from Iga Swiatek of Poland, as she rightfully proved that she deserves to be the world’s number one. On Saturday night, she took on Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the women’s singles final during the US Open 2022 at the Flushing  Meadows’ Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 20-year-old Pole went on to win in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6 (5). Although she was flawless in the opening set, she was into a tight contest in the second, as Jabeur was determined to fight back, taking it into a crunch and highly intense tie-breaker. However, she did the job, thanks to her strong forehand winners.

    Following her triumph, Swiatek sounded, “I needed to stay composed and focus on the goals. It’s New York -- it’s so loud and crazy. It’s mind-blowing for me. I’m proud I could handle it mentally. At the beginning of the season, I realized that maybe I could have some good results on WTA events. I also made it to the semifinal of the Australian Open.”

    “But, I wasn’t sure if I was yet on the level to win a Grand Slam, especially on US Open where the surface is so fast. It’s something that I wasn’t expecting for sure. It’s also like a confirmation for me that sky is the limit. I’m proud, also surprised a little bit, just happy that I could do that,” added Swiatek.

    “The weather changed because it wasn’t that hot in the second part of the tournament. It was helpful. Sometimes we have many things actually to think about on the court. Sometimes I couldn’t do it every time, so I made many mistakes,” Swiatek continued.

    “Then I finally accepted that I’m going to make those mistakes. It’s not going to be like on a slow surface where I can build a rally, then be calm and finish. It’s going to be more risk and less control, for sure. So, I accepted that. That was what let me be freer,” concluded Swiatek.

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2022, 11:31 AM IST
