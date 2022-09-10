Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US Open 2022: Who will be new men's World No.1? Fans anticipate epic final between Alcaraz and Ruud

    Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud will be looking to win their first Grand Slam trophy, as well as a chance for the No. 1 ranking when they face each other at the US Open 2022 finals on Sunday.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 10, 2022, 11:46 AM IST

    Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz brought Frances Tiafoe's dream run at the US Open 2022 to an end with a 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3 victory to seal his berth in his first Grand Slam final where he will face Casper Ruud with the World No.1 ranking on the line.

    The 19-year-old played his previous two five-set bouts into the wee hours of the morning, but on Friday, he displayed no signs of weariness, sprinting around the court to claim the gruelling victory.

    "We are in a semifinal at a Grand Slam, and we have to give everything we have inside. We have to fight until the last ball," Alcaraz said in an on-court interview.

    "It doesn't matter if we are fighting for five hours, six hours. You have to give everything on court. Frances gave everything on court. This is amazing," he added.

    Alcaraz would surpass Australian Lleyton Hewitt, who established the previous record in 2001 at the age of 20 and become the youngest man to hold the title of world number one if he can defeat Ruud.

    Alcaraz's victory ended Tiafoe's run in the tournament, where his improbable rise to prominence and distinctly American life story enthralled fans and drew notables, such as former first lady Michelle Obama, to Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday night.

    Since Andy Roddick's victory in the United States, no American man has lifted a Grand Slam trophy. Since the late Hall of Famer Ashe did so in 1972, Tiafoe was the first Black American man to advance to the semifinals at Flushing Meadows.

    "This one really, really hurts," Tiafoe said in an on-court interview.

    "Too good from Carlos. You're going to win a lot of Grand Slams, you're a hell of a player, a hell of a person. I'm happy I got to share the court on such a big stage with you. I am going to come back and I will win this thing one day. I'm sorry guys," he added.

    The sold-out crowd was on Tiafoe's side, especially after he saved a match point in the fourth set. Tiafoe, whose parents fled the Sierra Leonean civil war, was introduced to tennis when his father worked as a caretaker at a tennis centre in Maryland. 

    Alcaraz, who has thrilled the tennis world with his acrobatic shotmaking and youthful enthusiasm, also received plenty of support despite his opponent being the home favourite. It was also the 50th match win for the Spaniard, the most of any player on the ATP Tour this year.

    When he plays French Open finalist Ruud, who delivered a convincing four-set victory over Karen Khachanov earlier on Friday, Alcaraz, the third seed, will attempt to capture what may be the first of many Grand Slam championships.

    Alcaraz beat Ruud in straight sets in the Miami Open final in April. "It's amazing to be able to fight for big things. First time in a final of a Grand Slam. I can see the number one in the world and at the same time it is so far away," the 19-year-old sensation said.

    "I have one more to go against a player who plays unbelievable. He deserves to play in the final. He played the final of a Grand Slam in Roland Garros and this is my first time. I'm going to give everything I have," the Spaniard added.

    Meanwhile, tennis enthusiasts are hoping for the clash between Alcaraz and Ruud will be an epic encounter as the two aim to clinch the US Open 2022 title and the World No.1 spot.

    Last Updated Sep 10, 2022, 11:46 AM IST
