Novak Djokovic surprises with doubles addition to US Open 2023 preparations

Novak Djokovic is set to return to U.S soil after a two-year absence, marking his comeback to the North American hardcourt swing. The tennis world was taken aback when Djokovic, just days after expressing health concerns following his heartbreaking loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, announced a new addition to his preparation plans for the 2023 US Open.

Initially, Djokovic had his name in the entry list for the Rogers Cup in Toronto, the first Masters 1000 event of the US Open tune-up. However, last week he withdrew from the event, citing fatigue, leaving him without any tennis action since the five-setter loss at SW19. Despite the withdrawal, Djokovic had confirmed his intentions to participate in the Cincinnati Masters, being the only tournament he would play before heading to New York for the Flushing Meadows.

In a surprising turn of events, Djokovic revealed that in addition to competing in the singles event, he will also take part in the doubles category alongside his fellow Serbian player, Nikola Cacic. While Djokovic boasts only one ATP doubles title from 13 years ago, Cacic has won three ATP titles in his career.

This will mark the third time Djokovic pairs with Cacic for doubles, having previously played for Serbia in team events. Notably, Djokovic has made several appearances in the doubles category in recent times, partnering with different players.

Returning to the U.S soil holds significance for Djokovic, as he missed last year's North American hardcourt swing due to his stance on Covid vaccination, preventing him from entering America as per government rules for international travelers. This stance also resulted in his absence from the 2022 US Open. With three US Open titles in his career and a remarkable record in New York, Djokovic aims to make a strong statement in the upcoming Grand Slam event.