Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Novak Djokovic surprises with doubles addition to US Open 2023 preparations

    Novak Djokovic's return to U.S soil after a two-year absence is marked by a surprising addition to his preparation plans for the 2023 US Open. 

    Tennis Novak Djokovic surprises with doubles addition to US Open 2023 preparations osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 7:00 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic is set to return to U.S soil after a two-year absence, marking his comeback to the North American hardcourt swing. The tennis world was taken aback when Djokovic, just days after expressing health concerns following his heartbreaking loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, announced a new addition to his preparation plans for the 2023 US Open.

    Initially, Djokovic had his name in the entry list for the Rogers Cup in Toronto, the first Masters 1000 event of the US Open tune-up. However, last week he withdrew from the event, citing fatigue, leaving him without any tennis action since the five-setter loss at SW19. Despite the withdrawal, Djokovic had confirmed his intentions to participate in the Cincinnati Masters, being the only tournament he would play before heading to New York for the Flushing Meadows.

    In a surprising turn of events, Djokovic revealed that in addition to competing in the singles event, he will also take part in the doubles category alongside his fellow Serbian player, Nikola Cacic. While Djokovic boasts only one ATP doubles title from 13 years ago, Cacic has won three ATP titles in his career.

    Also Read: Yibing Wu withdraws from Citi Open 2023 after collapsing on court due to heat exhaustion

    This will mark the third time Djokovic pairs with Cacic for doubles, having previously played for Serbia in team events. Notably, Djokovic has made several appearances in the doubles category in recent times, partnering with different players.

    Returning to the U.S soil holds significance for Djokovic, as he missed last year's North American hardcourt swing due to his stance on Covid vaccination, preventing him from entering America as per government rules for international travelers. This stance also resulted in his absence from the 2022 US Open. With three US Open titles in his career and a remarkable record in New York, Djokovic aims to make a strong statement in the upcoming Grand Slam event.

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 7:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football Kylian Mbappe transfer saga: Is Real Madrid target 'angry' with situation at PSG? osf

    Kylian Mbappe transfer saga: Is Real Madrid target 'angry' with situation at PSG?

    football Liverpool appoints Virgil Van Dijk as New Captain; Trent Alexander-Arnold as Vice-Captain osf

    Liverpool appoints Virgil Van Dijk as New Captain; Trent Alexander-Arnold as Vice-Captain

    Cricket Indian players heartwarming encounter with Dwayne Bravo and his son ahead of decisive 3rd ODI (Watch) osf

    Indian players heartwarming encounter with Dwayne Bravo and his son ahead of decisive 3rd ODI (Watch)

    Football Arab Club Champions Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo elated to score for Al-Nassr in win over Monastir osf

    Arab Club Champions Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo elated to score for Al-Nassr in win over Monastir

    Cricket Ricky Ponting demands investigation into Ashes 2023 'Ball-Change Controversy' osf

    Ashes 2023: Ricky Ponting demands investigation into 'Ball-Change Controversy' (Watch)

    Recent Stories

    CBSE Compartment Result 2023: Class 12 supplementary results OUT on cbseresults.nic.in AJR

    CBSE Compartment Result 2023: Class 12 supplementary results OUT on cbseresults.nic.in

    Here are 7 surprising health benefits of black coffee ADC

    Here are 7 surprising health benefits of black coffee

    Heatwave hits Iran: Officials declare 2-day holiday in response to 'unprecedented heat' AJR

    Heatwave hits Iran: Officials declare 2-day holiday in response to 'unprecedented heat'

    Football Kylian Mbappe transfer saga: Is Real Madrid target 'angry' with situation at PSG? osf

    Kylian Mbappe transfer saga: Is Real Madrid target 'angry' with situation at PSG?

    Typhoon Doksuri: Chinese man's car flipped over by flash flood; here's what happened next (WATCH) snt

    Typhoon Doksuri: Chinese man's car flipped over by flash flood; here's what happened next (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon