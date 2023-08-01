Yibing Wu withdraws from Citi Open 2023 after collapsing on court due to heat exhaustion

A distressing incident unfolded at the Citi Open 2023 tournament when tennis player Yibing Wu collapsed on the court due to heat exhaustion. The 23-year-old Chinese athlete was leading in his match against Yosuke Watanuki when the scorching heat took a toll on his health, forcing him to withdraw from the competition.

This was not the first time that Wu had faced health issues on the court. Only a few weeks prior, he had also collapsed during his Wimbledon match against Frances Tiafoe. While he managed to complete that match, Wu's condition worsened in the intense heat at the Citi Open.

The shocking incident was captured on video and circulated on Twitter, raising concerns about player safety and well-being during extreme weather conditions.

Despite facing health challenges, Yibing Wu recently made history by winning the Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) in Los Angeles. His remarkable performance in the unique exhibition event showcased his talent and determination on the court.