Football legend Lionel Messi is set for his GOAT India Tour 2025 from Dec 13-15 across Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi. Posters of Messi and CM Revanth Reddy are up in Hyderabad, where an exhibition match is scheduled.

Posters featuring Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Lionel Messi have been put up outside the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.

Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025

Football icon Lionel Messi is set to arrive in India on December 13 for the much-anticipated GOAT Tour 2025, a three-day event spread across four major Indian cities, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi, from December 13 to 15. Hyderabad is buzzing with excitement as football legend Lionel Messi prepares to visit the city on December 13, as part of his GOAT India Tour.

First Stop: Kolkata

Messi, who is travelling from Miami, is scheduled to land in Kolkata at around 1:30 am. He will have an extensive line-up of engagements in the city throughout the day, beginning with meetings at 9:30 am. Messi is expected to attend multiple interactions and events before departing for Hyderabad at 2 pm. During his visit to Kolkata, Messi is also scheduled to meet former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Next Up: Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, Messi's itinerary includes a highly anticipated 7v7 exhibition football match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is expected to join him for the event. The evening will culminate in a musical extravaganza celebrating Messi's illustrious career.

Following his engagements in Hyderabad, Messi will travel to Mumbai and then to Delhi. The GOAT India Tour 2025 is designed as a pan-India celebration, beginning in the East (Kolkata) and South (Hyderabad) on December 13, continuing to the West (Mumbai) on December 14, and concluding in the North (Delhi) on December 15. (ANI)