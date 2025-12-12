Image Credit : Getty

Salah’s issues at Liverpool came to public attention after an explosive interview following the team’s disappointing draw against Leeds. “I could not believe I was sitting on the bench for 90 minutes,” he said. “That’s the third time. It’s the first time in my career I think. I am very disappointed, I have done so much for this club over the years, especially last season. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That’s how I feel.”

He added, “Someone wants me to get all the blame. The club promised me a lot in summer. Now I’m on the bench so I can say they haven’t kept those promises. I used to have a good relationship [with manager Slot]. Now we don’t have any relationship and I don't know why.”

The interview sparked a backlash among fans and pundits. Jamie Carragher branded Salah a “disgrace,” while Steven Gerrard offered a more measured perspective: “No one is perfect and we've all had head loss as players, where we've done emotional things. I think in time when this all calms, Mo will go, 'I shouldn't have said that. I maybe shouldn't have said that and I was a bit emotional and a bit hasty. At the end of the day, Liverpool need Mo Salah back playing well, scoring goals because he is the best player, the best scorer, and he will help them get out of this. If this goes on, this is bigger than what we all know and what we see.”