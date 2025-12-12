Messi’s MLS Magic vs Ronaldo’s Saudi Pull: Who Will Tempt Liverpool's Salah?
Salah’s Liverpool Future Hangs in the Balance
Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool is suddenly the hottest topic in world football, and not just in Merseyside. The Egyptian forward, 33, finds himself in a delicate position—one that has attracted interest from both Major League Soccer in the United States and three Saudi Pro League sides.
For now, the spotlight is on the MLS, which has launched a full-scale charm offensive to woo the Liverpool talisman to American shores, hoping he might follow in the footsteps of Lionel Messi.
MLS Makes Its Pitch
MLS commissioner Don Garber made no secret of his league’s interest in Salah. “Obviously, if [Salah] ever decides to come to Major League Soccer, we’d welcome him with open arms,” the 68-year-old said.
Garber went further, suggesting Salah speak with other footballing icons who have embraced life in the US. “I’d say he should reach out to Leo [Messi] and reach out to Thomas Muller and see how happy they’ve been and how successful they’ve been and how much they’ve really embraced being in Major League Soccer.”
The commissioner, however, was careful to acknowledge Salah’s contractual obligations with Liverpool. “I’ve seen some rumours about Mo Salah. We very much believe in the sanctity of a contract; that’s an American business dynamic. Mo’s under contract to Liverpool, people we know. It’s a great team.”
Despite MLS regulations like tight salary caps and Designated Player rules, a move to the US would be a significant coup for the league, with San Diego and Chicago Fire reportedly leading the interest. Inter Miami, meanwhile, are considered less likely to pursue him, focusing instead on other squad priorities.
Saudi Pro League Ready to Pounce
While MLS makes its appeal, the Saudi Pro League is also keeping a close watch. Clubs including Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Qadisah, and Neom are reportedly interested in signing Salah if Liverpool signals openness to a transfer.
Saudi Pro League CEO Omar Mugharbel confirmed at the World Football Summit in Riyadh, “Mohamed Salah is welcome in the Saudi League, but it is the clubs that are responsible for negotiating with players. For sure Salah is one of them [a target].”
Salah’s name has long been linked with Saudi clubs. Liverpool famously rejected a £150 million offer from Al Ittihad in 2023, but new developments could reignite interest if Salah and manager Arne Slot fail to reconcile.
A Fractured Relationship at Anfield
Salah’s issues at Liverpool came to public attention after an explosive interview following the team’s disappointing draw against Leeds. “I could not believe I was sitting on the bench for 90 minutes,” he said. “That’s the third time. It’s the first time in my career I think. I am very disappointed, I have done so much for this club over the years, especially last season. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That’s how I feel.”
He added, “Someone wants me to get all the blame. The club promised me a lot in summer. Now I’m on the bench so I can say they haven’t kept those promises. I used to have a good relationship [with manager Slot]. Now we don’t have any relationship and I don't know why.”
The interview sparked a backlash among fans and pundits. Jamie Carragher branded Salah a “disgrace,” while Steven Gerrard offered a more measured perspective: “No one is perfect and we've all had head loss as players, where we've done emotional things. I think in time when this all calms, Mo will go, 'I shouldn't have said that. I maybe shouldn't have said that and I was a bit emotional and a bit hasty. At the end of the day, Liverpool need Mo Salah back playing well, scoring goals because he is the best player, the best scorer, and he will help them get out of this. If this goes on, this is bigger than what we all know and what we see.”
Liverpool Stand Firm
Liverpool, meanwhile, are holding their ground. Salah signed a new contract last season reportedly worth over £400,000 a week, and the club expects him to honour it. Sources indicate that the Reds believe the issue with Slot can be resolved and have no plans to sell the star forward.
Saudi sources, however, remain skeptical, suggesting Liverpool’s stance may be an attempt to protect Salah’s transfer value while keeping options open.
The club has responded to the crisis on the pitch. After dropping Salah for the Inter Milan clash, Liverpool secured a clean sheet at the San Siro, demonstrating that they can function even without their star.
What’s Next for Salah?
The weeks ahead will be pivotal. Liverpool face Brighton before Salah departs for the Africa Cup of Nations, and conversations about his future are expected to intensify ahead of the January transfer window. Whether Salah mends his relationship with Slot or explores offers from MLS or the Saudi Pro League remains a gripping story for fans worldwide.
As the drama unfolds, one thing is clear: Mohamed Salah’s next move could reshape not only his career but the global footballing landscape.
